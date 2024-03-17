Richland County marriage licenses issued March 4-8

These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between March 4 and March 8:

Gabrielle Judith Blanton Carver of Mansfield, 25, dog groomer, to Roger Michael Olar of Mansfield, 48, auto technician

Devon Paul Zimmerman of Shiloh, 21, construction, to LuAnn Z. Zimmerman of Shelby, 20, homemaker

Alexander Michael Hagerman of Mansfield, 21, supervisor, to Jillian Alyssa Michelle Parsons of Mansfield, 21, associate banker

Sabina Odessey Taylor of Madison, WI, 26, financial specialist, to Joseph Dennis Poranski of Madison, WI, 27, manager

Silas James Dresser of Mansfield, 26, plumber, to Alyssia Sarah Ann Juhasz of Mansfield, 24, direct support professional

William Anthony Haga Jr. of Mansfield, 49, factory worker, to Chenita Dawn Gillum of Mansfield, 50, homemaker

Matthew James Cuffman of Shelby, 31, factory worker, to Traci Jayne Sexton of Shelby, 35, warehouse associate

Meghan Marie Willeke of Mansfield, 33, teacher, to Brock William Spurling of Mansfield, 38, teacher

Alexander Paul Cole of Shelby, 38, steelworker, to Jennifer Ann Bryan of Shelby, 42, executive assistant

Eugene Mathew Hogg Jr. of Ontario, 30, maintenance supervisor, to Amber Ann Schlagenhauser of Ontario, 26, STNA

