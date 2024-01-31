Richland County marriage licenses
These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between Jan. 22 and Jan. 26:
Ashley Ann Rivera of Mansfield, 33, homemaker, to Chelsea Day Marshall of Mansfield, 31, resident aide
Michael Wayne Gorman of Lexington, 65, retired, to Debra Ann Gorman of Lexington, 65, retired
Shannon James Bolden of Mansfield, 38, unemployed, to Gloria Ann Forwith of Mansfield, 29, assistant manager
Anthony Richard Thorpe of Crestline, 49, journeyman, to Barbara Lynn Guth of Mansfield, 60, account manager
Christa Michele Cooper of Bellevue, 42, manager of recovery services, to Thomas Jay Carver of Mansfield, 43, photographer
Dakota Jordan Wert of Mansfield, 24, heavy equipment operator, to Sara Diann Drumm of Mansfield, 23, bank teller
This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County marriage license applications filed Jan. 22-26