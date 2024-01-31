Richland County marriage licenses

TechCrunch

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Meta, commented in today's Senate hearing on children's online safety that teenagers should be able to be creators and share their content widely. Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) questioned Zuckerberg about Meta's privacy controls for teenagers. On Instagram, for example, teens under 16 -- or 18 in some countries -- have their accounts automatically set to private when they join the platform.