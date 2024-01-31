Richland County marriage licenses

Mansfield News Journal
·1 min read

These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between Jan. 22 and Jan. 26:

Ashley Ann Rivera of Mansfield, 33, homemaker, to Chelsea Day Marshall of Mansfield, 31, resident aide

Michael Wayne Gorman of Lexington, 65, retired, to Debra Ann Gorman of Lexington, 65, retired

Shannon James Bolden of Mansfield, 38, unemployed, to Gloria Ann Forwith of Mansfield, 29, assistant manager

Anthony Richard Thorpe of Crestline, 49, journeyman, to Barbara Lynn Guth of Mansfield, 60, account manager

Christa Michele Cooper of Bellevue, 42, manager of recovery services, to Thomas Jay Carver of Mansfield, 43, photographer

Dakota Jordan Wert of Mansfield, 24, heavy equipment operator, to Sara Diann Drumm of Mansfield, 23, bank teller

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County marriage license applications filed Jan. 22-26