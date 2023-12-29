Richland County marriage licenses

These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between Dec. 18 and Dec. 22:

Maurice Lavelle Jones of Mansfield, 56, truck driver, to Keyona Delores Yates of Mansfield, 34, cook

Ryan Thomas Zembower of Mansfield, 24, crew lead-construction, to Melissa Ann McFall of Mansfield, 25, homemaker

Kenneth Bradlee Wolfe of Shelby, 50, disabled, to Susan Lynn Frutschy of Shelby, 46, disabled

David Glen Greene II of Shelby, 32, logistic specialist operator, to Amanda Lee Peterman of Shelby, 35, logistics administrator

Robert Scott Adams III of Shelby, 23, military, to Jazmin Alexis Jenkins of Shelby, 23, cashier

Luke Addison Caddy of North Charleston, S. C., 22, student, to Kylee Marie Dettmer of Butler, 21, homemaker

Chris Patrick Connolly of Mansfield, 64, school teacher, to Angela Marie Liette of Ontario, 53, Miracle Ear

Tyler Jacob Wylie of Mansfield, 31, tire technician, to Sondee Sue Summer Milligan of Mansfield, 26, marketing/dog caregiver

Charles Allen Bister of Mansfield, 54, welder, to Wendy Lynn Thompson of Mansfield, 57, homemaker

Alec David Wirick of Mansfield, 23, autobody, to Hannah Rose Osgar of Mansfield, 23, teacher

Najee Musiq Rawls of Mansfield, 23, performer, to Kassie Lee Petrik of Crestline, 18, cook

