Richland County marriage licenses
These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between Dec. 18 and Dec. 22:
Maurice Lavelle Jones of Mansfield, 56, truck driver, to Keyona Delores Yates of Mansfield, 34, cook
Ryan Thomas Zembower of Mansfield, 24, crew lead-construction, to Melissa Ann McFall of Mansfield, 25, homemaker
Kenneth Bradlee Wolfe of Shelby, 50, disabled, to Susan Lynn Frutschy of Shelby, 46, disabled
David Glen Greene II of Shelby, 32, logistic specialist operator, to Amanda Lee Peterman of Shelby, 35, logistics administrator
Robert Scott Adams III of Shelby, 23, military, to Jazmin Alexis Jenkins of Shelby, 23, cashier
Luke Addison Caddy of North Charleston, S. C., 22, student, to Kylee Marie Dettmer of Butler, 21, homemaker
Chris Patrick Connolly of Mansfield, 64, school teacher, to Angela Marie Liette of Ontario, 53, Miracle Ear
Tyler Jacob Wylie of Mansfield, 31, tire technician, to Sondee Sue Summer Milligan of Mansfield, 26, marketing/dog caregiver
Charles Allen Bister of Mansfield, 54, welder, to Wendy Lynn Thompson of Mansfield, 57, homemaker
Alec David Wirick of Mansfield, 23, autobody, to Hannah Rose Osgar of Mansfield, 23, teacher
Najee Musiq Rawls of Mansfield, 23, performer, to Kassie Lee Petrik of Crestline, 18, cook
This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County marriage licenses Dec. 18-22