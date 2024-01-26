These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between Jan. 16 through Jan. 19:

Brian Lee Levings of Shelby, 43, mixer technician, to Amy Marie Tamzene Bridges of Shelby, 36, kitchen staff

Peter Hyun-Gene Paik of Mansfield, 36, physician, to Jennifer Tse-Kie Chan of Mansfield, 30, pharmacist

Breannah Lynn Roberts of Shelby, 21, traffic flagger, to Dakota Andrew Day of Shelby, 21, cookie packager

Ryan Michael Kuchmay-Simpson of Mansfield, 29, pest control, to Kassandra Lin Mansfield of Mansfield, 26, homemaker

Logan Christopher Swingle of Greenwich, 29, private contractor, to Talia Dawn Sanford of Greenwich, 28, phlebotomist

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County marriage licenses Jan. 16-19