Richland County marriage licenses
These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between Jan. 16 through Jan. 19:
Brian Lee Levings of Shelby, 43, mixer technician, to Amy Marie Tamzene Bridges of Shelby, 36, kitchen staff
Peter Hyun-Gene Paik of Mansfield, 36, physician, to Jennifer Tse-Kie Chan of Mansfield, 30, pharmacist
Breannah Lynn Roberts of Shelby, 21, traffic flagger, to Dakota Andrew Day of Shelby, 21, cookie packager
Ryan Michael Kuchmay-Simpson of Mansfield, 29, pest control, to Kassandra Lin Mansfield of Mansfield, 26, homemaker
Logan Christopher Swingle of Greenwich, 29, private contractor, to Talia Dawn Sanford of Greenwich, 28, phlebotomist
