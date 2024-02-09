Richland County marriage licenses

Mansfield News Journal
·1 min read

These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2:

Joshua Steven Nicholas of Mansfield, 31, manufacturing, to Harley Nicole Watt of Mansfield, 27, self employed

Dominique Shantell King of Toledo, 26, STNA, to Robert Lajuan Witcher-Smith of Mansfield, 29, construction

Wesley M. Hershberger of Mansfield, 30, machinist, to Kayona Rochel Laforest of Mansfield, 24, STNA

William Calvin Endicott of Lexington, 76, retired, to Carolyn Diane Vanharlingen of Lexington, 68, retired

Rachel Nichole Flynn of Mansfield, 38, nurse, to Morgan Rachel Kerr of Mansfield, 32, nurse

Lamar Dupreis Johnson of Mansfield, 35, unemployed, to Breyanna Marie Lindsay of Mansfield, 30, FedEx driver

Mohammed Ahmmad Aref Darawsheh of Mansfield, 31, unemployed, to Helenea L. Mauck of Mansfield, 47, machine shop planner

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County marriage license applications Jan. 29-Feb. 2