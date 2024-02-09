Richland County marriage licenses
These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2:
Joshua Steven Nicholas of Mansfield, 31, manufacturing, to Harley Nicole Watt of Mansfield, 27, self employed
Dominique Shantell King of Toledo, 26, STNA, to Robert Lajuan Witcher-Smith of Mansfield, 29, construction
Wesley M. Hershberger of Mansfield, 30, machinist, to Kayona Rochel Laforest of Mansfield, 24, STNA
William Calvin Endicott of Lexington, 76, retired, to Carolyn Diane Vanharlingen of Lexington, 68, retired
Rachel Nichole Flynn of Mansfield, 38, nurse, to Morgan Rachel Kerr of Mansfield, 32, nurse
Lamar Dupreis Johnson of Mansfield, 35, unemployed, to Breyanna Marie Lindsay of Mansfield, 30, FedEx driver
Mohammed Ahmmad Aref Darawsheh of Mansfield, 31, unemployed, to Helenea L. Mauck of Mansfield, 47, machine shop planner
This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County marriage license applications Jan. 29-Feb. 2