Richland County marriage licenses

These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between Feb. 12 and Feb. 16:

Matthew Zimmerman of Ashland, 20, construction, to Erla S. Zimmerman of Mansfield, 21, homemaker

Derek Robert Jelinek of Lexington, 30, U.S. Air Force, to Abigail Marie James of Lexington, 25, barista

Katelyn Eleanor Burnett of Shelby, 26, retail, to Lance Jenkins of Shelby, 30, factory worker

Hailey Saryn Waldman of Shelby, 23, dental assistant, to Jonathan Bennett Davis of Shelby, 25, electrician

Mirely Gonzalez of Mansfield, 45, bilingual talent advisor, to Duban Andres Castro Valencia of Mansfield, 26, labor

Christopher Alan Bivens of Ashland, 38, nurse, to Makenna Raylin Case of Ashland, 25, nurse

Autumn Dawn France of Mansfield, 32, homemaker, to Calvin Ernest Tucker of Mansfield, 36, forklift operator

Renea Nichole Caudill of Mansfield, 32, registered nurse, to Michael Ray Zellner of Mansfield, 30, business owner

Steven Robert Laird of Mansfield, 66, retired, to Sheryl Ann Carano of Mansfield, 44, homemaker

Timothy Tyrone Johnson of Mansfield, 45, dishwasher, to Nicole Louise Parsons of Mansfield, 38, self-employed

Curt Leon Stewart of Mansfield, 47, logistic coordinator, to Raejean Amy Johnson of Mansfield, 42, program manager

Desiree Michelle Barnett of Plymouth, 20, healthcare, to Nicholis Shirah Weldon Tindal of Plymouth, 21, laborer

Stephen Michael Combs of Shelby, 57, postal worker, to Gina Renee Bunker of Shelby, 55, teacher

