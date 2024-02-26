Richland County marriage licenses
These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between Feb. 12 and Feb. 16:
Matthew Zimmerman of Ashland, 20, construction, to Erla S. Zimmerman of Mansfield, 21, homemaker
Derek Robert Jelinek of Lexington, 30, U.S. Air Force, to Abigail Marie James of Lexington, 25, barista
Katelyn Eleanor Burnett of Shelby, 26, retail, to Lance Jenkins of Shelby, 30, factory worker
Hailey Saryn Waldman of Shelby, 23, dental assistant, to Jonathan Bennett Davis of Shelby, 25, electrician
Mirely Gonzalez of Mansfield, 45, bilingual talent advisor, to Duban Andres Castro Valencia of Mansfield, 26, labor
Christopher Alan Bivens of Ashland, 38, nurse, to Makenna Raylin Case of Ashland, 25, nurse
Autumn Dawn France of Mansfield, 32, homemaker, to Calvin Ernest Tucker of Mansfield, 36, forklift operator
Renea Nichole Caudill of Mansfield, 32, registered nurse, to Michael Ray Zellner of Mansfield, 30, business owner
Steven Robert Laird of Mansfield, 66, retired, to Sheryl Ann Carano of Mansfield, 44, homemaker
Timothy Tyrone Johnson of Mansfield, 45, dishwasher, to Nicole Louise Parsons of Mansfield, 38, self-employed
Curt Leon Stewart of Mansfield, 47, logistic coordinator, to Raejean Amy Johnson of Mansfield, 42, program manager
Desiree Michelle Barnett of Plymouth, 20, healthcare, to Nicholis Shirah Weldon Tindal of Plymouth, 21, laborer
Stephen Michael Combs of Shelby, 57, postal worker, to Gina Renee Bunker of Shelby, 55, teacher
This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County marriage licenses Feb. 12-16