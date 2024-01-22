Richland County marriage licenses

These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12:

Piper Pauline Lindecamp of Mansfield, 19, retail, to Caleb Paul Meyer of Greenwich, 19, tow truck driver

Travis Edward Hooper of Lexington, 39, aircraft maintenance, to Andrea Nicole Spradlin of Lexington, 39, medical assistant

Melody Marie Walker of Mansfield, 20, unemployed, to Kyleigh Nicole Peltier of Mansfield, 21, cashier

Edward A. Hall Jr. of Mansfield, 47, unemployed, to Julie L. Brown of Willard, 48, state tested nursing aide

Mark Alan Smith of Shelby, 55, truck driver, to Jeanette Ann Koch of Shelby, 47, homemaker

