Richland County marriage licenses
These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12:
Piper Pauline Lindecamp of Mansfield, 19, retail, to Caleb Paul Meyer of Greenwich, 19, tow truck driver
Travis Edward Hooper of Lexington, 39, aircraft maintenance, to Andrea Nicole Spradlin of Lexington, 39, medical assistant
Melody Marie Walker of Mansfield, 20, unemployed, to Kyleigh Nicole Peltier of Mansfield, 21, cashier
Edward A. Hall Jr. of Mansfield, 47, unemployed, to Julie L. Brown of Willard, 48, state tested nursing aide
Mark Alan Smith of Shelby, 55, truck driver, to Jeanette Ann Koch of Shelby, 47, homemaker
This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County marriage license applications Jan. 8-12