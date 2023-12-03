Richland County marriage licenses

These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24:

Bryce Aaron Hill of Mansfield, 22, self employed, to Samantha Leigh Spoerr of Mansfield, 30, mechanical engineer

Carlos Rueben Luna of Perrysville, 25, civil engineer, to Paige Andrea Sauder of Lucas, 26, child care administrator

Nathaniel Scott Scheidler of Galion, 32, associate scientist, to Jianying Huang of Mansfield, 41, scientist

Rebecca Josea Priah of Parma, 26, STNA, to Antonio Terrell Bradley Jr. of Mansfield, 26, unemployed

Cody Paul Mullins of Mansfield, 31, construction manager, to Anastacia Elizabeth Atwell of Mansfield, 27, nurse

Crystal Marie Adams of Lexington, 36, delivery driver, to Todd Allen Miller of Lexington, 44, delivery driver

Edward Dean Teeters II of Mansfield, 32, City of Mansfield, to Samantha Nicole Croskey of Mansfield, 23, STNA

