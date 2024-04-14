Richland County marriage license applications recorded April 1-5
These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between April 1 and April 5:
Ryan Michael Vasko of Mansfield, 36, case manager, to Sonia Louise Noble of Mansfield, 35, children's pastor
Shakira Rios of Mansfield, 20, unemployed, to Jorge Amilkar Arevalo Vinueza of Mansfield, 23, unemployed
Robert E. McGathey Jr. of Mansfield, 62, retired, to Eileen L. Hawkins of Mansfield, 67, retired
Bobbi Lynn Bise of Galion, 41, nursing, to Erik Daniel Shull of Galion, 44, firefighter/paramedic
Miranda Jeanette Christen of Columbus, 36, interpreter, to Keith Alan Karchella Jr. of Ontario, 39, nurse
Micki Maru of Mansfield, 28, unemployed, to John Fredrick Decker of Mansfield, 32, engineer
