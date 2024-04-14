Richland County marriage license applications recorded April 1-5

These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between April 1 and April 5:

Ryan Michael Vasko of Mansfield, 36, case manager, to Sonia Louise Noble of Mansfield, 35, children's pastor

Shakira Rios of Mansfield, 20, unemployed, to Jorge Amilkar Arevalo Vinueza of Mansfield, 23, unemployed

Robert E. McGathey Jr. of Mansfield, 62, retired, to Eileen L. Hawkins of Mansfield, 67, retired

Bobbi Lynn Bise of Galion, 41, nursing, to Erik Daniel Shull of Galion, 44, firefighter/paramedic

Miranda Jeanette Christen of Columbus, 36, interpreter, to Keith Alan Karchella Jr. of Ontario, 39, nurse

Micki Maru of Mansfield, 28, unemployed, to John Fredrick Decker of Mansfield, 32, engineer

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County OH marriage license applications, April 1-5, 2024