Richland Academy hosting fundraising events this week

The Richland Academy of the Arts will put on two special events this week to try to raise $15,000 for its scholarship fund.

Wednesday from 5:15-6 p.m. is a Salsa for Scholarship fundraiser. Artist-in-residence Marden Ramos will lead a drop-in salsa aerobics class that combines a fusion of Latin and international music with unique moves.

This event starts RAA’s Sing, Dance, Act NOW! Virtual Scholarship Fundraiser, presented by WOB and ArcelorMittal, Thursday, from from 6-8 p.m. It benefits the tuition assistance and merit scholarships. To join the event and to view special prizes, raffles and make bids, visit richlandacademy.com. Bidding is open.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland Academy of the Arts hosting two fundraisers