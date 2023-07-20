Richard Branson Turned This Stunning Spanish Estate Into a Luxe Resort. Here’s a Look Inside.

In 2002, Richard Branson sold a historic, 1,300-acre property in Mallorca, only to buy it back in 2015. Now, everyone else can enjoy a piece of the action. Last month, the Son Bunyola Hotel & Villas, a centuries old finca—a manor-type farmhouse—opened as a Virgin Limited Edition collection resort.

It isn’t only Branson who was beguiled by the estate set amongst the classic landscape of a UNESCO World Heritage site, one of the most highly protected areas of Mallorca. General manager Vincent Padioleau is also a two-timer: He managed La Residencia, Branson’s resort nearby, which is now the La Residencia, a Belmond Hotel. When Padioleau saw Branson’s plans for the finca and its buildings, he knew the Virgin Group mogul was onto something.

The resort is set within a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“Twenty three years ago, I worked on Mallorca with Richard,” Padioleau tells Robb Report. “He didn’t quite manage to convert the finca then. Richard bought it again with a plan to realize the vision and as soon as I heard that Richard was here, straightaway I said, ‘I want to return home,'” says the native of La Rochelle, on France’s southern Atlantic coast. “I fell in love with Mallorca and was convinced this would be a beautiful hotel. We actually found some drawings from 23 years ago, such beautiful designs.”

There are now 26 guest rooms and suites incorporated into historic structures like the medieval torre—a defense tower, which dates back to the 13th century.

Accommodations also include the three beautiful large villas—Son Balagueret, Sa Terra Rotja and Sa Punta de S’Aguila—built by Branson when he first owned the property, which are surrounded by the estate’s traditional farmland, orchards, olive grove, and vineyard.

There are just 26 rooms and suites.

“It was a priority for Richard to respect the local environment and keep as much of the heritage as possible. We worked very closely with local historic and environmental departments to protect and restore,” says Padioleau.

Nothing was wasted that could be renovated.

“There was a small old chapel that had not been prayed in for 60 or 70 years,” says Padioleau. “We restored the 300-year-old altar and that is part of the restaurant.”

Native Mallorcan stone, timber, and tile were woven into old structures and used extensively in the new portions. The historic torre houses one of the hotel’s two Tower Suites; the second is in the round tower, built in the 1930s. One of the hotel’s two restaurants is located in the tafona, the finca’s bakery, which still features the original olive press. Fruit from the 7,000 olive trees will be pressed to make olive oil—though not on the ancient press.

The properties historic tower is now one of its best rooms.

“We think at least two of the olive trees are at least 1,000 years old,” says Padioleau, adding that “they could be older.”

Honey from Son Bunyola’s beehives should arrive in the kitchen this fall, and organically grown vegetables, fruits, and herbs from the extensive gardens will fuel chef Samuel G. Galdón’s dishes until winter, in turn serving the multi-level breakfast through dinner restaurant, Sa Terrassa, and Sa Tafona, a traditional tapas bar.

Guests can take a cooking or wine tasting class. Wine production on the estate is recorded as early as 1275. During the 19th century the estate produced and exported high-quality Malvasia, a wine, usually white but also sometimes red, common to the southern Mediterranean, Balearic Islands, and the Canary Islands.

In the 1870s, a man-made pest epidemic destroyed these and most of the vineyards in Europe. The estate’s vineyards were re-planted as part of the restoration, ready to produce Son Bunyola wine in the very near future.

Guests can also lounge by the impressive 92-foot outdoor swimming pool, borrow bicycles, and enjoy easy beach access, where paddle boards and kayaks may be put to use. And, yes, there is pickle ball.

“It was sad to see this gorgeous building all dirty and dark,” Padioleau recalls. “Today, I see it come back to life, full of character.”

Rates range from $873 to $3,166 per night and include breakfast, mini bar drinks, and snacks.

