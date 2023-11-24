Rich Walnut and Shiny Brass Bring This Manhattan Apartment Back to the Gilded Age

CLAIREESPARROS

The age-old expression “the best things in life are free” probably wasn’t referring to family real estate, but for one New York City public school teacher, acquiring a mortgage-free apartment from her mother was the ultimate gift. Not only was she given the opportunity to move into a beautiful Flatiron District co-op building, but she was also able to reserve her savings for a complete overhaul of the abode.

“Not many public school teachers have the ability to renovate their entire apartment,” admits Quinton Kerns, the interior designer and BastionMade founder who was hired to transform the place. “She was, like, ‘I’m going to make this my dream home.’ She knew exactly what she wanted. She was really in love with the idea of Gilded Age travel, that aesthetic where everything is really maximalized with beautiful walnut and brass finishes.”

Quinton executed this distinctive look flawlessly, but he had to update the layout first. By knocking down a few walls, changing the entries to the bedroom, and building a new closet, he created an infinity loop within the unit. “There are no dead ends,” he says. “Every single room leads into the other.”

For the floors, Quinton applied a dark stain to engineered oak herringbone planks. He then arranged them in an unusual pattern to suit the shape of the space. “Floorboards usually run the length of the apartment, but because it’s square, I wanted them to go in both directions,” he explains. “So we laid them in rows of a stack bond, with every other row offset by half. I’m calling it an offset stack.”

Quinton relied on his go-to off-white Farrow & Ball paint for the walls and the ceiling, which he dropped a few inches to help solve the apartment’s darkness dilemma. This adjustment allowed him to add a contemporary Juniper Design track system, as well as glowy recessed cove lighting.

The kitchen was designed around the striking black-and-brass Ilve range that the homeowner had purchased before Quinton came on board. He commissioned a custom pot rail that was molded to mimic the handles of the ornate appliance, then incorporated a bevy of brass details to match, like Rejuvenation hardware, a Waterworks faucet, and an artisan sink from Etsy.

On the upper cabinets, Quinton swapped in fluted acrylic panel doors that add texture and dimension. He painted the existing lowers a soft black hue that plays a supporting role to the dramatic leathered quartzite countertop and backsplash, which he sourced with the client at Artistic Tile’s New Jersey stone yard. “We stumbled across this amazing slab that had rich tones of green, purple, and brown that bring out the brass,” he remembers. “The movement was insane. We saw it at the exact same time and knew it was the slab.”

The adjacent dining nook features a custom triangular table with rounded corners so people can easily slide in and out of the accompanying corduroy banquette. Open shelves hang above filled with the homeowner’s collection of crockery, cookbooks, and decorative objects. “She has such interesting historic things from family members and items she’s collected over time,” Quinton says.

A more formal dining zone, complete with original Wishbone chairs and a beloved midcentury console, is set up beside the living area, where black leather Bauhaus chairs flank a copper medallion coffee table and an olive velvet Egg Collective sofa. A walnut-and-brass shelving unit serves as the backdrop.

The pièce de résistance of the whole project is the black-and-white quartzite bar, which was inspired by the client’s fondness for speakeasies. “She loves making cocktails and she’s got a lot of really cool equipment,” Quinton shares. “We had beautiful floating shelves made out of solid brass. It’s punctuated by a Waterworks light fixture, and there’s a wine rack in the middle. And my client’s name is Heidi, so the shape of the tile around it is an H.”

Sliding frosted glass doors lead to the bedroom, where a turned-wood Serena & Lily bed, iridescent labradorite nightstands, and pull-chain Schoolhouse sconces offer old-world flare. The en suite, though, is Quinton’s favorite space, with its floor-to-ceiling forest green tiles, Moroccan pendant, and hidden storage behind the cartoon-style portrait of a bathing woman. And there is, of course, plenty of brass.

