Rice Water for Hair: A Hair Regrowth Treatment?

Rice water as a hair rinse has become a popular beauty trend that originated in Asian cultures. Rice water was said to be used daily by women during the Heian period (794–1185 AD) in Japan.

Rice water is the liquid left after rice has been boiled or soaked. Anecdotes can be found about the promising benefits of rice water, but scientific evidence is lacking.

This article will discuss the possible benefits and risks of using rice water. It will also cover circumstances when rice water should not be used.

Rice Water Hair Treatment: Are There Benefits?

Rice water hair treatments, also called Yu-Su-Ru, have theoretical benefits. Some sources have discussed how rice water improves hair growth, shine, and elasticity. These benefits have little to no scientific evidence, but many experts do agree that there is little harm in using rice water.

Hair Growth

The reports of using rice water to improve hair growth go all the way back to the Heian period in Japan. It was said that the women of this time rinsed their hair every day with rice water and had beautiful hair that reached to the floor.

A 2023 article published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology states that preliminary studies of phenols, which are a compounds found in rice, show promise for hair, but there is no evidence of rice water improving hair growth.



Hair Strength

A research company based in Japan tested rice water and found that one of its components, inositol, penetrated the hair gradually, strengthening and protecting the hair.

Hair Elasticity

An older study from 2010 reported that rice water improved hair elasticity. Outside of this report, however, there is no evidence to support rice water for this use.



How to Make Rice Water for Hair

Rice water is the liquid created after boiling or soaking rice. This water is high in starch and is thought to provide benefits when applied to the hair.

To make rice water, take a cup of uncooked rice and rinse it (not retaining this rinse water). Then, add 2 or 3 cups of water and soak the rice for 30 minutes.

Remove the rice through a strainer and reserve the water. The water is now rice water and may be used for the hair.







Fermented Rice Water

There is some belief that fermenting rice water improves its antioxidant levels. This requires a long rice soak of a day or more. This may have some benefits, but research is lacking that would support this claim.







How to Wash Hair With Rice Water

To use rice water, wash your hair with shampoo and then rinse it with clear water.

After rinsing, pour rice water over your head and hair and massage it into the scalp and hair. Allow the rice water to remain on the hair for 20 minutes, and then rinse it out with warm water.

Should Anyone Not Use Rice Water on Their Hair?

Homemade rice water doesn't have added chemicals or additives, so it is not likely to cause damage for most people. However, an article from 2023 suggests that the heavy starch from rice water may damage the hair.

People with scalp inflammation, such as those with eczema or atopic dermatitis, should be cautious in using a rice water rinse. It might be wise to try it on a small patch for a shorter time to see if there is any reaction.

Anyone with sensitivities or allergies to rice should also avoid using rice water.

Premade Rice Water Formulas

Many hair care products on the market contain rice water. The list includes:

Shampoo

Conditioner

Shampoo bar

Hair oil

Hair mask

Hair spray

Hair care products are not considered medication and, therefore, do not need Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. Yet, the FDA has an organization called the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN) to monitor hair care products for their safety.

If you are concerned about the safety of any personal care product, contact a healthcare provider for guidance.

Summary

Rice water hair rinses may offer some benefit but their evidence is lacking. Anecdotally, rice water improves hair strength and shine and supports hair growth. You can make rice water at home to use on your hair, or buy a hair care product containing it.

Rice water is likely safe for most people, but a person with scalp inflammation should be cautious in using it, and those with a rice allergy should avoid it. If you have any concerns, talk to a healthcare provider.

