Ribbon cutting set for first phase of new Raleigh County rail trail

After years of planning and more than a year of construction, the first phase of the Clear Fork Rail Trail in northwestern Raleigh County will open in two weeks.

To celebrate the trail's opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Jerrold's Valley, located at 101 Rich Lane in Whitesville.

The ceremony is open to the public, and refreshments will be available.

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority Executive Director Molly Williams said she's excited for the public to be able to enjoy the first phase of the trail.

"We're excited to have this part of the trail done so people can use it," Williams said.

The Clear Fork Rail Trail follows the old CSX tracks along the Clear Fork River in the northwestern bump of Raleigh County. Once complete, the trail will stretch for nearly 15 miles.

The first phase of the trail is just under eight miles and is located between the unincorporated communities of Jarrolds Valley and Ameagle.

Williams said this section of the trail also has one of the newest additions to the West Virginia Waterfall Trail, which includes waterfalls from across the state.

The state's waterfall website describes the Clear Fork Rail Trail Waterfall as deceptively beautiful.

To find the waterfall, watch for Clear Fork Rail Trail signs along W.Va. 1, also known as Clear Fork Road.

A parking area is located adjacent to the Larry Allen "Crocky" Holstein, Jr. Memorial Bridge.

Once parked, head to the trail kiosk from the road and turn left to follow the wide gravel path. The waterfall is just under a quarter of a mile upstream.

Williams said she'd been on the trail several times while construction was underway and that it goes through secluded areas and neighborhoods.

"The trail obviously follows the CSX line, so there'll be different sections that will be through neighborhoods, but then there'll also be sections that are completely forested," she said. "There'll be sections that follow the creek and sections that have a cliff wall on one side and you can see the beautiful rock formations. It really varies."

Williams said the trail is meant for "multi-use," which means it is open to hikers and bikers but is also accessible by strollers and wheelchairs.

She added that the trail will offer something completely new to Raleigh County.

"It's unique in where it's located; it's pretty remote compared to the rail trail that goes through Beckley," Williams said. "And just the community that it goes through and the region that it goes through has a different history, different stories."

Williams said they're working on an interpretation plan for the trail. She said the plan is to add interpretative signs along the trail that identify the different flora and fauna, as well as the history of the region and the towns and communities that the trail passes through.

Williams said she hopes the trail will encourage more tourists to explore that area of Raleigh County as well as locals who may have never explored it before.

"As a parks and rec agency, we're here to help the visitors and the residents have a good outdoor recreation experience," she said. "This just expands what amenities we have for our residents and our visitors. There is no other 15-mile trail in this region so it just gives a different type of outdoor recreation that isn't available locally."

Project costs for the first phase of the trail were around $2.5 million. It was paid for with funds from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization, the National Coal Heritage Authority and the Raleigh County Commission.

The county and its partners are still working to gather funding for the second phase of the trail, which is approximately 6.87 miles and will stretch from the Ameagle community to McDowell Hollow in the Clear Creek Crossing community. This phase is expected to cost more than $7 million.

Working alongside the county on both phases of the trail is the Region I Planning and Development Council.

The engineering for the trail was done by Chapman Technical, environmental review by the Thrasher Group, and construction by the Aspen Corporation.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources donated capping material and the trailhead kiosk.

For more information, visit raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.