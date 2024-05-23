Rhododendron Festival offers fun and reflection with Memorial Day Activities

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Are you looking for some fun activities to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend? The Rhododendron Festival offers a fun time as it continues its month full of festivities.

West Virginia State Police to hold Targeted Traffic Enforcement Initiative for Memorial Day travel

On Thursday, there will be live music performed by Shane Ingram at Beckley Underground from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plus, you can grab a bite to eat at Fruits of Labor Pizzeria. Afterwards, there will be a full moon walk with Active Southern WV at 7:30 p.m. Those participating in the walk will meet at Art Park and 3rd Avenue.

On Friday evening, Active Southern WV is hosting another full moon walk at Grandview. This will also be starting at 7:30 p.m.

The main event of the weekend is the Rhododendron Car Show. It takes place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday at Beckley Intermodal Gateway with live music performed by Krista Hughes Band from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, said, “It’s just something we’ve been doing the past few years with the rhododendron festival. It’s kind of become a tradition to have the car and bike show.”

If you would like to enter your car, the entry fee is $10.

Fastest rookie Kyle Larson eyes Memorial Day weekend ‘double’

Additionally, a new event, Cars, Coffee, and Cruise with Archie’s Cruisers, will take place on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day. Cars will be displayed at Word Park between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. A Memorial Day Ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. Starting at 11:30 a.m., a cruise will take place through downtown Beckley and Kanawha Street to the American Legion Cemetery.

To finish off the weekend, Scott Worley is offering free tours of Wildwood Cemetery between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Tentatively, the Raleigh County Veterans Museum Open House will be open on Eisenhower Drive from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Grafton, West Virginia among best cities in America to observe Memorial Day

The Rhododendron Festival is also hosting a Facebook Photo Contest.

To keep up to date with fun events going on in Raleigh County, visit Raleigh County Events. You can also find them on Facebook at Beckley Events.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.