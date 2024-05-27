Rhododendron Festival hosts Cars, Coffee, and Cruise in honor of Memorial Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Nobody could rain on the Rhododendron Festival’s parade as they concluded their month long of festivities on Memorial Day with Cars, Coffee, and Cruises.

The festival finale featured a heavy Memorial Day theme.

Mia Bailey kick started the festivities by singing the National Anthem and God Bless America. They also talked about the history of Memorial Day with a side of coffee and donuts.

The festival officially came to a close as the attendees drove from Word Park to Wildwood Cemetery to tour the Wildwood House and Cemetery.

Despite all the weather southern West Virginia has received, Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield told us why it was important to go through with their Memorial Day Celebration. “We just hope it gives people something to do in the community and to celebrate the beautiful rhododendron flower and activities through the spring that we package together and give our residents, as well as tourists, something exciting to do in the community.”

Beckley Events does not stop there. You can find out more about what they are doing throughout the year at Beckley Events.

