Rhode Island will see biggest, lowest full moon in years: When is June's strawberry moon?

As signs for fresh strawberries pop up in front of farmers' markets this month, it's no coincidence that the June full moon is known as the strawberry moon.

The name took on widespread use in the 1930s after being published in the Maine Farmers' Almanac. The story goes that the Native American tribes of the Northeast United States used this moon to mark the short strawberry harvest season.

Even if you have no interest in agriculture or produce, the June 21 full moon is still worth seeing. It will be closer to the planet than it's been in years, according to the Farmers' Almanac. It will appear bigger and take on a striking golden hue - fitting considering it comes the day after the summer solstice when the sun is highest in the sky.

When can you best view the full strawberry moon in Providence?

For the June 21, 2024, strawberry moon, peak viewing time in Providence is 9:10 p.m., according to the Farmers' Almanac Full Moon calculator.

If you're not quite in the city, input your town, state and zip code to get the best time for your area.

What's the weather forecast for Providence's full moon?

Be sure to have a raincoat or umbrella on hand tonight. The National Weather Service is predicting Providence will experience showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.

The night is also expected to be cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees, so you may have to be patient to get that perfect view while waiting for the clouds to shift.

Why does the strawberry moon look like it does?

When the sun is high, the moon is low. And since June's moon is near to the solstice when the sun is highest, the strawberry moon will be lower and appear bigger and more luminous.

Being lower means it travels through more of the Earth's atmosphere. This gives it an orange or yellow tint, as moonlight scatters off the air and its particles.

Unfortunately, this striking optical illusion of a bigger moon does not translate to cameras, so you will just have to commit the sight to memory and be unable to capture the moment for Instagram.

USA Today Network contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: When is the full moon? How to view strawberry full moon in June