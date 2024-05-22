This Rhode Island hike was named one of the best in U.S. by USA Today. See why.

If you want to go on one of the most stunning hikes in the country, you don't have to leave Rhode Island.

Newport's popular Cliff Walk, beloved for the cliff views it's named after and the glimpses of Gilded Age mansions walkers see along the partially paved trail, was voted one of the top 10 best hikes in the country in a USA Today 10Best poll.

USA Today 10Best, which is owned by same parent company as The Providence Journal, is a travel and lifestyle website. In every category, nominees are submitted by experts, then narrowed down by editors and voted on by readers to determine the final rankings.

And while Rhode Island is typically known for its hiking, Cliff Walk was voted No. 7, alongside trails to mountaintops, caves and more.

Why Cliff Walk was voted the No. 7 best hiking trail in U.S.

Views of Cliff Walk on May 26, 2016. [The Providence Journal/Sandor Bodo]

Cliff Walk is one of spots in Newport that makes most guides for travelers, making it one of the most iconic things to do in Newport.

Here's what 10Best said about Cliff Walk: "Newport's popular Cliff Walk is an out-and-back that covers 7 miles, offering sweeping vistas of the Atlantic Ocean alongside views of architectural gems from the Gilded Age. If you're not wanting a strenuous hike, start at the northern portion of the walk, at Memorial Boulevard, and continue south. The paved portion makes it an easier experience for strollers, young children, and older adults."

Best hikes: These 10 Rhode Island trails should be on your bucket list

What to know about Cliff Walk erosion

While Cliff Walk is still very popular, in recent years it's been struggling with erosion due to being right on a coastal cliff. Two sections of the trail have been impacted.

A section of the paved trail between Narragansett Avenue and Webster Avenue collapsed in March 2022. A second section of the same stretch collapsed in winter storms that same year.

Part of the raised walkway stretching from Clarendon Court to Miramar was closed in spring 2024 when a sinkhole was observed .

While both areas have been closed to the public, detours are in place for walkers to continue along the trail.

What other trails made the 10Best hikes of 2024 list?

Here's the full list.

1. Whispering Cave (Hocking Hills State Park)

2. Porters Creek Trail (Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

3. Fairyland Loop (Bryce Canyon National Park)

4. Bridal Veil Falls (DuPont State Recreational Forest)

5. Fairy Falls Trail (Yellowstone National Park)

6. Indigo Trail (J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge)

7. Cliff Walk

8. Scenic Overlook via Bald Mountain Trail (Ketchum, Idaho)

9. Tunnel Creek Trail (Incline Village, Nevada)

10. Hollywood Sign via Innsdale Trail (Griffith Park)

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Cliff Walk ranked at a top 10 hike in US. See why.