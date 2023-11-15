Rhode Drops New Shimmery, "Jelly Bean" Peptide Lip Treatment

Following the successful drop of its Tinted Peptide Lip Treatment, Rhode has leveled up its tinted game with the release of the "Jelly Bean" Peptide Lip Treatment with shimmer.

In honor of founder Hailey Bieber's birthday, Rhode is introducing a lip product that boasts a new shimmery finish, color, and flavor all in one for the first time. The product offers a sheer, shimmery baby pink glaze with a candied flavor that is reminiscent of your favorite middle-school lip gloss, but with a grown-up twist. Alongside the launch, a campaign reflecting the sweet jelly bean scent of the product is being released by the brand.

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment Jelly Bean Release Price Info

The brand's new "Jelly Bean" Peptide Lip Treatment is not only being launched as a standalone product, but also as part of the "Birthday Duo" set. This special set includes the brand's top-selling Peptide Glazing Fluid and is charmingly presented in a jelly bean-themed pouch.

Rhode's "Jelly Bean" Peptide Lip Treatment retails for $16 USD and is available via the brand's website.

