Rhod Gilbert plans new tour after cancer treatment

Rhod says he hopes to go on tour again next year

Rhod Gilbert has revealed plans go on tour again next year after undergoing cancer treatment.

The 54-year-old stand-up comedian announced last July that he had stage four head and neck cancer.

He told BBC Radio Wales he was very grateful to the NHS and Velindre Cancer Centre for "getting me back on my feet".

"My new attitude is that life's too short, you've got to crack on and do these things," he said.

Gilbert's previous tour, Book of John, took four years to complete due to the pandemic and his health.

Speaking to Eleri Sion on BBC Radio Wales on Friday, he said that he also felt well enough to lead a trek to Mount Toubkal, in Morocco, next month.

The trek will raise funds for Velindre Cancer Centre, where Gilbert received his cancer treatment and where he has also been a patron for the past 10 years.

Earlier this year, he described the planned Morocco trek as his big recovery goal.

"The last one was Cuba in 2022 and this is the next one so I'm very, very grateful to the NHS and to Velindre for getting me back on my feet and hopefully I'll be well enough," he said on Friday.

"I've only got about a month - I've got a bit of training to do," he added.

Gilbert previously said that it was during the 2022 Cuba fundraising trek that he first noticed a lump in his neck.

So far, the comic has helped to raise over £1.8m for Velindre on the previous treks he has led.

Gilbert will be trekking in the Atlas Mountains next month

"Everybody on those walks put in a massive effort with the fundraising so collectively we've all raised [that money]," he said.

"I've been in Velindre when they've been rubbing my feet, while I'm having chemotherapy, having reflexology and all those little extras that aren't necessarily NHS. That's where the money goes.

"So I've seen first-hand what a difference that money makes.

"I'm very proud of my association with Velindre - I didn't realise that it would go this way but I'm very proud of it nonetheless."