RHAM salutatorian headed to Clemson University

RHAM High School’s class valedictorian and salutatorian will always have their memories of their school year, and will probably make more together in the future.

The class salutatorian for 2024 is Marina McLaughlin, and her good friend is the valedictorian, Taryn Brysgel. The two girls met in pre-kindergarten in Marlborough and went on to middle and high school in regional school district eight. Neither felt like they were in competition with each other for the top spot in class. McLaughlin simply wanted to work hard to make good grades.

“I wanted to do good,” McLaughlin said. “I owed it to myself because I knew I could work hard.”

McLaughlin grew up in Marlborough with her parents and her younger brother, who is a freshman at RHAM, and her younger sister.

“My parents are lovely people,” McLauglin said. “It’s because of them that I can go to my dream school.”

Her dream school, where she’ll start in the fall, is Clemson University in South Carolina, although she acknowledges the distance from Connecticut makes it less of a dream school for her parents. It’s familiar to Brysgel as well, as that is where her older brother attends.

“I really loved it there,” McLaughlin said of her tour of the school.

She plans to double major in English and Spanish in the fall, but her ultimate career goal is to work in wealth management for nonprofits in Latin America, inspired by her aunt’s career. She went on a school trip to Spain her junior year, staying with a host family, and an exchange student from Spain also came to RHAM in the same program.

“That nailed it down for me,” McLaughlin said, referring to her planned major in Spanish. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and DECA, the club for business-minded students, but, like Brysgel, her favorite times at RHAM were on the volleyball team.

The team won the Class M volleyball championship this year, and enjoyed the annual Dig Pink fundraiser for metastatic breast cancer patients even more.

“That was such a great memory,” McLaughlin said, acknowledging the work of her teammates and Coach Tim Guernsey. “We raised $16,000. Getting to be a part of that was such a blessing.”