Reynoldsburg home listed for $2 million comes with party barn, home theater and sauna

A Reynoldsburg home with a party barn is on the market for $1.999 million.

A Reynoldsburg "oasis," complete with party barn, has hit the market.

Built in 1999, the home sits on 3½ acres at the end of a 900-foot drive, near the center of Reynoldsburg but fully private. In addition to the 8,300-square-foot main house, the property includes a "barndominium," with event space and an apartment.

A Reynoldsburg home with a party barn is on the market for $1.999 million.

"When you come through the gate, it's a total escape," said Amy Keenan, who bought the home in 2018 with her husband, Tom Keenan. "It’s a defining point between the city and nature. We have deer, owls, fox, everything back here."

Described as "an oasis near everything yet with a total sense of privacy," the property is being listed by Jeff Ramm and Neal Hauschild with Nth Degree Realty for $1.999 million.

A Reynoldsburg home with a party barn is on the market for $1.999 million.

When the Keenans bought the home, they were thinking of downsizing from their Pickerington family home. That didn't happen.

"We were looking to build in Hocking Hills or somewhere in the country," said Tom. "The land prices were so high, we started looking elsewhere and we found this place, nature in the middle of the city, and so conveniently located to everything."

Reynoldsburg architectural rescue Endangered no more

The property included a 3,600-square-foot finished barn built in 2007 that the couple originally used for family events.

"There were five turkeys on our driveway the first time we hosted Thanksgiving," said Amy. "We're the sanctuary for the neighborhood."

A Reynoldsburg home with a party barn is on the market for $1.999 million.

The couple gradually rented out the barn, which includes a kitchenette, bar and stage. When that business stalled during COVID, they converted one-third of the barn into a two-bedroom apartment.

More: Canopy Walk at Blacklick Woods Metro Park a not-to-be-missed Columbus outdoor experience

The Keenans also considerably updated the main home, a timber-frame style that opens to a 30-foot-tall great room with a wood-clad cathedral ceiling. A second-floor balcony and loft overlook the great room and lead to two bedroom suites.

"When you walk through the doors and have those floor-to-ceilings windows, the view outside is spectacular," said Tom, 56, a retired manager at AT&T.

The owners of a newly listed Reynoldsburg home added a home theater to the lower level.

In addition to repainting and installing new lighting throughout the home, the Keenans renovated the first-floor primary suite, which includes a private office and den.

On the walkout lower level, a 12-seat home theater was installed, along with a spa with a sauna for Amy's wellness business. The lower level also includes a rec room with a bar, full kitchen and a fourth bedroom suite.

The walkout lower level of a Reynoldsburg home includes a rec room and bar.

Other updates include mechanicals such as a whole-house audio system, a tankless hot-water system, air conditioner and a five-zone high-efficiency furnace.

After all the improvements, the couple has decided to sell and move to Florida.

"We love the ocean, and for the last five years we’ve been debating buying a second home because we visit so much," said Amy, 55.

"Two years ago Tom retired. At that point, we thought, 'Do we make the move?' We’ve been contemplating that for the last two years. Last summer, when we left Florida, we felt the ocean say, 'Don’t go.' The ocean was calling us."

The master suite of a newly listed Reynoldsburg home was recently renovated.

The couple are ready to move on, but will miss Reynoldsburg and their oasis in the city.

"For me, it's the privacy, the sanctuary feeling, I'll miss the most," said Amy. "I feel a "zenness" here when I come through that gate."

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Reynoldsburg 'oasis' listed for $2 million, including event party barn