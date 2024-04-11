Revving Up for History: A Preview of GAA's Classic Car Treasures in Greensboro

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

As the vibrant hues of autumn descend upon Greensboro, North Carolina, the anticipation among classic car enthusiasts reaches a fever pitch for the upcoming GAA Classic Car Auction. This event, known for its wide array of vintage treasures and rare finds, promises to be a paradise for collectors and admirers of automotive history alike. Nestled in the heart of the Tar Heel State, the auction showcases an eclectic mix of vehicles, each with its own story and legacy. From meticulously restored masterpieces to original-condition gems, the auction floor will be a testament to the enduring allure and timeless elegance of classic cars.

Among the highlights expected to draw crowds this year are a meticulously maintained 1937 Packard Super Eight Convertible Sedan, a rare embodiment of pre-war luxury and craftsmanship, and a 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Rennsport Reunion Edition, one of only 25 produced, symbolizing the zenith of modern performance combined with exclusive styling. Additionally, a 1940 Packard Custom Super Eight One-Eighty Convertible Sedan will be on display, offering a glimpse into the opulent design and advanced engineering of the era. These vehicles, along with countless others set to grace the auction block, represent not just significant investments but also the passionate stories of those who have cherished and preserved them through the decades. The GAA Classic Car Auction in Greensboro is not merely an event; it's a celebration of automotive culture, history, and the enduring spirit of collecting.

1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1

In the high-octane world of classic car auctions, a truly unique masterpiece is set to take the stage in April 2024. This 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1, a part of the esteemed Land of the Sky Collection, has undergone an awe-inspiring transformation that blurs the lines between vintage allure and modern engineering marvel. Masterfully modified by Bobby Johnson, this Mustang now boasts a 2006 Ford GT mid-engine driveline, including a supercharged 5.4L V8 engine that pumps out an exhilarating 550 HP, coupled with a Ricardo 6-speed manual transmission. The integration of Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with 6 piston calipers and 14" rotors, along with a C6 Corvette front suspension and coilovers, ensures this vehicle not only moves like a modern sports car but also maintains poise and grace under pressure.

Dressed in striking PNG Mustang Yellow, the car's body style remains true to the Mach 1's iconic coupe silhouette but extends its wheelbase by two inches for enhanced stability and aesthetics. Further custom touches include 18" EVOD knock-off wheels, a custom-built square tube frame, and a unique lift-up engine bay hatch that provides an unobstructed view of the engineering masterpiece within. The interior has been updated with a 2000 Ford Mustang dash and a roll cage, ensuring a blend of safety and style. This Mustang Mach 1 redefines what a restomod can be, promising to be a highlight of the auction and a coveted piece for any collector looking to own a piece of Ford history with a modern twist. See it here.

1974 Pontiac Firebird Custom

The 1974 Pontiac Firebird Custom emerges as a standout piece at the April 2024 auction, presenting an unparalleled blend of classic American muscle and modern engineering excellence. As a prominent member of the Land of the Sky Collection, this Firebird has been transformed through a comprehensive rotisserie build that meticulously marries its iconic heritage with contemporary performance capabilities. Beneath its sleek black exterior lies a powerhouse - a 537 CID 785hp Dart Big Block Chevy V8 engine, paired with a robust Tremec Magnum 6-speed manual transmission, promising a driving experience that's as thrilling as it is unique.

This Firebird's allure isn't just skin deep. It's equipped with a Detroit Speed front suspension and Quadralink rear suspension, enhanced by rack and pinion steering, ensuring razor-sharp handling to match its brute force. The interior is just as impressive, featuring ultra-leather seats within a cabin fortified by a roll cage, blending luxury with safety. External enhancements include custom stainless steel headers and exhaust, a stainless steel fuel tank, and Baer 6-piston disc brakes, culminating in a vehicle that excels both in performance and aesthetics. Moser 9" rear end and 18x9 front and 18x12" Billet Specialties wheels add to its formidable presence.

Not just a powerful machine, this Firebird has been recognized as a Hot August Nights finalist in 2014 and is a multiple GoodGuys Award winner, underscoring its excellence in restoration and customization. This 1974 Pontiac Firebird Custom is more than a car; it's a testament to the artistry and skill of its builders, offering collectors and enthusiasts alike the chance to own a piece of automotive history that refuses to be confined by the era it was born in. See it here.

1970 Chevrolet Camaro

Set to make waves at the April 2024 auction, this 1970 Chevrolet Camaro is not just a car; it's a testament to the pinnacle of automotive customization and performance. Renowned as a formidable contender in the Goodguys Autocross, this piece from the Land of the Sky Collection showcases the art of precision engineering and design, meticulously crafted by Mike Rutter of Rutterz Rodz in Bristol, TN. With an interior elegantly outfitted by Paul Atkins, this Camaro marries classic aesthetics with unmatched modern performance.

Underneath its striking Arctic White exterior, accented with sleek silver stripes, lies a heart of sheer power: a 6.2L LSA supercharged V8 engine paired with a Tremec 6-speed manual transmission, ensuring that this Camaro is as thrilling to drive as it is to behold. The vehicle rides on a Detroit Speed chassis, featuring a Detroit Speed front subframe, split front bumper, and a rear spoiler, complemented by widened rear tubs to accommodate its aggressive stance. Inside, bucket seats, a center console, and a polished steering wheel set against the backdrop of a blue interior underscore its luxurious yet performance-focused cabin. The inclusion of Vintage Air and a Concept One front accessory drive further blend comfort with high performance. This 1970 Chevrolet Camaro, with its distinguished racing pedigree and exceptional build quality, is poised to captivate enthusiasts and collectors alike, representing a unique opportunity to own a piece of automotive history engineered for speed, agility, and style. See it here.

