Revlon Dubbs Mega Influencer Nailea Devora as New Global Ambassador

Revlon has appointed the multi-talented influencer and model Nailea Devora as its new global brand ambassador.

This is a strategic move by the beauty conglomerate to revamp and recalibrate its social media and brand awareness presence. In this capacity, Devora will be responsible for creating and curating content that will be shared across Revlon's platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok, to engage with the brand's followers and customers. Her expertise in social media will also be useful as she helps Revlon reach a wider audience and foster stronger relationships with its customers.

In addition to her digital presence, Devora will also be featured in Revlon's 2024 media and advertising in-store displays and campaigns, making her a face that everyone will recognize. Her captivating personality and ability to connect with an audience make her the perfect choice to represent the brand and embody its values.

She joins Ashley Graham and Megan Thee Stallion as the latest face for the brand.

