Cult-fave eye cream is 40 percent off for Cyber Monday: 'I look years younger'

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Some people can tell your age simply by looking at your eyes. You could keep them guessing with dim lighting and filters ... or you could invest in a really good eye cream like Revision Skincare D.E.J Eye Cream.

Now, we'd all love to try high-end products, but the price of such coveted creams has long been prohibitive (it's currently $100 on the manufacturer's site).

Not anymore! We found it marked it down to just $59 at Walmart's Cyber Monday event!

Revision Skincare D.E.J Eye Cream is celebrated by dermatologists, beauty editors and customers alike for gently rejuvenating the eye area. It's formulated to help lift drooping eyelids, improve under-eye crepiness and erase fine lines.

Water is D.E.J's first ingredient (always a good sign), and it also features a mix of special ingredients that plump up (Dipalmitoyl hydroxyproline), balance out (a prebiotic and a postbiotic), protect (five antioxidants) and soothe (cucumber water) skin.

Just what the doctor ordered

For some users, the dermatologist turned them onto this product, but it was just too pricey. Then they found it at Walmart. (Note: It's at its cheapest now.)

"This eye cream works!" raves one fan. "Love this eye cream. I am able to buy it thru Walmart.com at a cheaper price than from my dermatologist!"

"Greatest product on the market," added another. "This is the best moisturizer on the market by far. I received a sample from my dermatologist and had to locate this product. It reduced my under eye darkness to the point they have disappeared! I look years younger now."

10 seconds a day

One five-star shopper said they love how effective and low-maintenance D.E.J cream is: "As the Revision website states, this takes at minimum four weeks to really show results...But it works! The fine lines under my eyes have significantly reduced. I don't like to spend a lot of doing on makeup self-care, but this only takes 5 seconds in the morning and 5 seconds at night. Each bottle lasts about 3-4 months."

Beyond wrinkle removal

Another goal of D.E.J is to help reduce the appearance of drooping and hooding on eyelids.

Said a fan: "A GREAT product for lifting and tightening the upper lids!... A tiny bit of the cream tapped onto the upper lid and orbital bone does just what it's supposed to, and quickly! Within minutes, I can apply my eyeshadow, and it lasts all day! I am very happy with it!"

