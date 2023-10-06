Revised Worcester arts centre plans to be considered

Revised proposals for a new multi-use arts centre have received "strong support", a council said.

Plans to create a 500-seat theatre inside the Grade-II-listed Corn Exchange Scala building in Worcester city centre were halted due to escalating costs.

The council said said several organisations had expressed an interest in running a smaller venue.

It would be considered by councillors at a meeting later this month.

The centre is at the heart of a major revamp of the northern end of the city centre.

A new flexible space in the Angel Street buildings could host music, drama, film screenings and comedy, said Worcester City Council.

