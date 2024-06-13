Reviewing the news: Summer in Cheboygan

June 14, 1924: Re-open ice cream parlor

Joe Moloney announces in today’s issue of the Tribune the re-opening of his ice cream parlor corner Court and Main streets. The Moloney Ice Cream Parlor of which Mrs. Ted Ming is in charge has become a popular place in the summer and residents in the vicinity take advantage of the nearness of this cozy place to buy their cooling refreshments during the summer months. Mr. Moloney will handle a complete line of ice cream, soft drinks and confectionary.

June 14, 1924: A fast boat

Al Wertheimer is the owner of one of the fastest speed boats on the lakes. He left Detroit Friday morning and arrived at Alpena last evening at 7 o’clock, where he remained over night and reached Cheboygan this morning, making the run to Cheboygan in less than three hours. It is said she is capable of maintaining a speed of thirty five miles an hour. This morning Wertheimer took several friends out for a spin on the straits which were calm, and the tremendous speed attained made the water boil about the little craft. He left for the Snows about 9:30.

June 14, 1974: Whopper sturgeon 90 years old

The record sturgeon weighing approximately 200 pounds that was speared last winter in Mullett Lake by Sturgeon King Joe Maka, Jr., was apprimxately 90 years old.

Actual weight was 193 pounds. Actual age, so far as can be determined by DNR Fish Biologist Mason Shouder was 87 years.

Mr. Shouder found the age by counting rings on a section of fine bone under a microscope.

Wisconsin is a little more advanced than Michigan on this kind of technology. Mr. Shouder sent a sample to University of Wisconsin for the official determination. He said that the fish will probably gain a year or two in the Wisconsin county, so that the sturgeon will probably be certified around 90 years old.

There is no correlation between size of the fish and age of the fish, said Mr. Shouder, except that the bigger they are the older they probably are.

Joe Maka Jr., of Grand Haven, speared the 193 pound, 91 inch sturgeon in Mullett Lake near Aloha State Park.

Last winter was a good one for getting big sturgeon. Harold Curtis landed a 140 pound 75 inch sturgeon from Burt Lake. Fred Brandt of Aloha got a 75 inch, 142 pounder in Mullett Lake. Larry Crist was crowned Black Lake Sturgeon Shivaree King for spearing a 77 pounder in Black Lake.

Some people may be uneasy about swimming in a lake with such monsters around. Most swimming is done near shore in shallow water, and Mr. Shouder said sturgeons do not come into shallow water. They like to stay in water 15 to 20 feet deep.

Boatmen are more apt to see them. Mullett Lake residents say they sometimes see sturgeon break water. Fishermen often report seeing sturgeons in Black Lake.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Reviewing the news: Summer in Cheboygan