Reviewers Say This Painless, Permanent Hair Removal Device Is a ‘Great Investment’—& It’s on Sale

The first time I got a Brazilian wax, I nearly fainted. Okay, not really—but it was painful to the point of me never returning. Plus, the ingrown hairs I got afterwards were enough to fill me with immense regret. After that experience, I now know why so many people have turned to permanent hair removal devices. Though they may be an investment in time and money, the results will save you both in the long run.

There are numerous customer-approved permanent hair removal devices out there, but RoseSkinCo. comes high up on the list. The brand’s Lumi device has shown proven results in stopping body hair from growing across the armpits, legs, face and bikini area. You should see change in as quick as three weeks, with full results appearing anywhere between the 6 and 12-week mark. You’ll also notice fewer ingrown hairs coming in during the treatment process and once complete.

Plus, right now you can pick up one of the devices for less, no code needed. The discount will bring the total price down from $229 to $199, a decent savings.

The handheld device targets individual hairs directly at the root through IPL, intense pulsed light, which works similarly to laser hair removal (except it’s much better suited for at-home use.) You can toggle between six different intensity levels depending on the area you’re tackling. For more sensitive parts, lower the intensity level during treatment to avoid irritation or pain.

The Lumi has earned a 4.8-star rating and hundreds of written reviews from shoppers who’ve tried the FDA-cleared device themselves.

“Honestly a great investment,” wrote one person. “I’ve only been using Lumi for 5 weeks but there are already spots on my legs where the hair has stopped growing. Super easy and quick to use, and it’s so nice that there is no pain involved. Definitely recommend!”

“I order Lumi a tiny bit skeptical, because I had done in office treatments before and I thought to myself ‘how is this device going to match up to a professional machine?’ Well, you guys proved me wrong and I’m so happy with my purchase so far! To see the difference as quickly as I have speaks volumes.”

Avoid the pain and aftercare that comes along with waxing by picking up a Lumi device while it’s on sale.

