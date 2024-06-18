Review: Miller-Doan Tavern a friendly, tasty spot in Canal Fulton

CANAL FULTON − Nestled in the heart of Canal Fulton, Miller-Doan Tavern offers a charming blend of history, friendly service and good food. With its welcoming atmosphere and inviting outdoor patio, it’s a perfect spot for a casual meal or a cozy gathering.

A unique outdoor window sign at Miller-Doan Tavern in downtown Canal Fulton.

Upon entering Miller-Doan Tavern, you’re greeted by an elevated bar area and comfortable indoor seating. A patio provides a great option for those who enjoy dining al fresco. A notable feature is the intriguing family tree on the back wall, which details the lineage of the families and the tavern's name, as well as the historical ties to the Miller and Doan families reaching back to John Doane in 1633.

A bar and indoor seating area are part of the friendly, welcoming atmosphere at Miller-Doan Tavern in Canal Fulton.

Our server Hayley, only three weeks into the job, was welcoming and knowledgeable. She shared that her sister and sister’s boyfriend also work at the tavern, making it feel like one big family.

New hot chicken place to open: Another chicken place is opening in Stark County. Say hello to Dave's Hot Chicken

I met my friend Nicole for dinner and we started our meal with the Mozzarella Sticks served with marinara sauce ($7.99). These crispy, cheesy bites were a perfect start. Other tempting appetizers on the menu include the pulled pork quesadilla ($8.99), jalapeno poppers ($7.99), and a bacon quesadilla ($8.99).

Hot, crispy and melty, these fried mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce make for a welcome appetizer.

Miller-Doan Tavern’s menu features a variety of signature burgers. The tavern smash burger ($9.99) and mushroom swiss burger ($11.99) were recommended, with an option to add an extra patty for $3. All burgers are served with tavern steak fry chips.

Nicole decided on the Pecan Cranberry Salad ($13.99), which usually includes a chicken breast on a spring mix or shredded lettuce with shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, candied cranberries, and pecans. She substituted fried shrimp for the chicken and chose shredded lettuce with honey mustard dressing. Her salad was complemented by a side of garlic bread. Everything on the plate was fresh and tasty.

Pecan cranberry salad, with choice of shredded lettuce or spring mix is a refreshing entree choice at Miller-Doan Tavern in Canal Fulton. While the menu has it served with chicken, it can be substituted with fried shrimp.

Other signature salads on the menu include a fajita salad ($13.99), a salmon salad ($16.99) and a steak salad ($14.49).

Noodles and stir-fries: Philadelphia-based stir-fry and salad eatery to open in Stark County

I decided on the patty melt ($12.49) − a smash burger patty with cheddar and Swiss cheese − with sautéed onions on grilled rye bread. Served with tavern steak fry chips, it was one of the best patty melts I’ve had in a long time.

A perfectly toasted, meaty and melty patty melt, served with tavern steak fry chips, is a delight at Miller-Doan Tavern in Canal Fulton.

There are six signature sandwiches on the menu, including a bacon avocado swiss chicken sandwich ($12.49) and the Doan double burger ($13.99), all accompanied by tavern steak fry chips. You can upgrade to potato pancakes or a side salad for an additional $2.

A slice of cheesecake wrapped in a tortilla and deep fried is served with a generous drizzle of raspberry sauce.

For dessert, three specials were available. After discussing the choices, we decided to share the fried cheesecake ($8). The slice was wrapped in a tortilla and fried, served with powdered sugar and drizzled with a raspberry sauce. Although Nicole enjoyed it, I found it less appealing, perhaps because I prefer plain cheesecake.

The outdoor patio area at Miller-Doan Tavern is clean and inviting on a sunny Ohio day.

Miller-Doan Tavern’s combination of friendly service, good food and a warm, neighborhood atmosphere makes it a delightful spot for a meal.

Reach Bev at bshaffer@gannett.com or 330-480-8318.

If you go

WHAT – Miller-Doan Tavern

WHERE – 122 Cherry St. E in Canal Fulton

PHONE – 330-970-0638

WHEN – 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Miller-Doan Tavern in Canal Fulton serves up good food in friendly spot