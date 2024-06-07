Review: Defy Anti–Alternative Meat Politicians With These Tasty, Pricey Ribs

There's something delightfully trollish about Juicy Marbles, a new entrant in the plant-based meat alternatives market. The name is ridiculous, of course. The price even more so: Each tiny filet retails for $11, pre-shipping. The ingredients—mostly soy and sunflower oil—are out of fashion with the diet cognoscenti.

But all of that pales in comparison to this incredible information: The company sells vegan ribs made with edible vegan bones. And they're delicious. They pull apart in a shockingly realistic way, and they taste great after a few minutes under the broiler with a sauce or rub. Two 500-gram racks of ribs will set you back a scandalous $77. But as Florida Republicans and other meddling lawmakers move to ban or limit "fake meat," Juicy Marbles is worth trying while you still can.

