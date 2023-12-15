What is a reverse coloring book? The hottest relaxation tool of 2023 and a trending gift idea, according to Google

Thoughts of coloring may leave you nostalgic for the smell of waxy crayons and cartoon-themed coloring pages. But in the past decade, coloring has received somewhat of an adult makeover. Those well beyond their preschool years are harnessing the joy of coloring for meditation and relaxation. But the coloring creativity doesn’t stop there. Take this classic coloring concept one step further — and literally flip it on its head — and you have the newest creative outlet for adults: reverse coloring books.

Wondering what the heck reverse coloring is? Well, you aren’t alone. Internet searches for reverse coloring skyrocketed in 2023. According to Google search data, interest in reverse coloring books doubled in the past 12 months alone. The growing interest even led reverse coloring books to make the Google Holiday 100, the search platform’s holiday gifting list defined by the year’s biggest search trends in the United States.

So, what is reverse coloring?

Meant to encourage creativity and mindfulness, reverse coloring gives you the colors — pre-painted watercolors, to be exact. You, on the other hand, supply the creativity — and the lines. That’s right: Reverse coloring books come filled with pages upon pages of vibrant watercolor blobs. Yet there are no lines defining the artist’s image. Instead, you create the lines using a pen, marker, pencil or anything you can draw with.

With reverse coloring capturing the internet’s collective attention this year, these books make a great gift for the person on your list who could use a calming outlet. Or a reverse coloring book could even be a good gift for yourself. You deserve relaxation, too, after all. These favorites are available now at Walmart. Have Walmart+? You'll get them faster thanks to two-day delivery.

Walmart The Reverse Coloring Book: The Book Has the Colors, You Draw the Lines! Artist Kendra Norton created the concept of reverse coloring back in 2018, spreading the idea through a viral Kickstarter campaign. On the heels of the campaign’s success, Norton released her first reverse coloring book in 2021. The 50-page book contains whimsical watercolors as a base to add your own lines, creating a unique art piece. Most of the works are floral in theme. Some, however, are more abstract. $10 at Walmart

Walmart The Reverse Coloring Book: Through the Seasons Norton’s second book includes watercolor works meant to inspire thoughts of the four seasons. The book is filled with 50 abstract images that celebrate vibrant spring colors, heated summer hues, shifting fall shades and calming winter blues. This book’s watercolor inspiration is vast. While one image may clearly be a bouquet of spring roses, another may be more creatively challenging — maybe you see falling autumn leaves or a collection of crisp apples. $13 at Walmart

Walmart Reverse Coloring Book: Mindful Journeys This title, also by Norton, honors the practice of mindfulness and will really stretch your creativity. It includes 50 watercolors created specifically to promote mindfulness, focusing on intricate abstract compositions that stretch creativity and concentration. $12 at Walmart

Walmart Reverse Coloring Book For Adults: Pattern Edition With over 20 watercolor patterns featuring designs of cats, houses, blocks, gems, and hearts, this reverse coloring book is perfect for anyone seeking a peaceful escape. $14 at Walmart

Walmart Reverse Coloring Book for Anxiety Relief: Draw Designs on Watercolor Art The best part of reverse coloring? There's no right or wrong way to do it. Get creative and draw on top of these watercolor pages to create objects, shapes, patterns or whatever else helps you calm your mind and release your worries. $10 at Walmart

Need some new pens and markers to use with your reverse coloring books? Check out these two fun options before you get your "draw on."

Walmart Shuffle Art Dual Tip Art Markers, 30-Pack This bestselling set boasts 30 eye-catching and vibrant colors to add dimension to your artwork. The markers feature a 4mm broad chisel tip for quick coverage and a 1mm fine bullet tip for detailed lines. $11 at Walmart

Walmart Nylea Glitter Gel Pens for Adult Coloring, 36-Pack If you're looking for something unique, try these glitter gel pens — they're perfect for coloring, writing, journaling and doodling. This package comes with 12 glitter pens, 8 metallic pens, 6 neon pens, 6 pastel pens and 4 classic colors. Think of all the opportunities! $14 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)