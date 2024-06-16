Rev Rogers: Pride month raises awareness for LGBT+ community

June is Pride Month! It has its origins in the brutal abuse of patrons of the Stonewall Inn, a popular establishment in New York frequented by gay and lesbian people in 1969. The police brutality of the raid and subsequent outcry from the Manhattan neighborhood of Greenwich Village sparred riots and protests that brought gay rights to the forefront of American consciousness. In the ensuing years, designating the month of June to the celebration of Pride has given men and women who experience human sexuality outside of the traditional binary and heterosexual mainstream an opportunity to feel free to be who God created them to be and not fear the hatred and discrimination of those who would degrade their humanity.

Quite understandably, many within the Christian world consider such celebrations of Pride to be an affront to the Bible. Yet, the few verses in Scripture that, in most English translations, appear to condemn same sex love actually have nothing to do with the very assumptions many place upon them. The words translated to “homosexual” in the ancient languages refers directly to the immoral sexual exploitation of boys and has no relevance when grown adults enjoy consensual relationships and experience same-sex attraction and love. The prohibitions are against sexual exploitation, rape, and abuse, not against genuine human love!

Anger and misunderstanding regarding the realities of same-sex attraction and genuine love experienced by non-binary or non-heterosexual people has also contributed to much devastation, destruction, and diabolical behavior on the part of well-meaning people. In many cases, beautiful human lives are destroyed at the altars of hate and discrimination directed against the LGBTQ+ community. Much of the sacred focus of Pride Month is to raise awareness to the true blessedness and full humanity of people that many in society find so easy to hate!

Many opponents to Pride not only cite their understanding of Scripture, but condemn supporters Pride as inauthentic Christians, false pastors or prophets, and purveyors of sin. Additionally, many like to make unsubstantiated claims of some so-called “Gay Agenda” that is out to corrupt the nation’s youth, transform the gender of children, and force people into relationships they do not want. Yet, the Christian supporters of Pride faithfully devoted to Jesus Christ, prayerful interpretation of Scripture, and the foundational principals of God’s love. Likewise, the only truly “Gay Agenda” is the basic human right to live in peace within the community, enjoy the blessing of human love, and not be forced to face discrimination because of who God made them to be. The reality is, Pride is not for all Christians, but that does not make Pride wrong or a sin. Rather that is simply a Christian celebration from which they may choose to not participate.

Yet, for Christians who wish to joyfully celebrate Pride Month, three Carlsbad Churches are hosting a Pride event on Saturday, June 22 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the New United Methodist Church at 401 S. Alameda Street. Supporting congregations are St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church and First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). It will be a time of light refreshments, arts and crafts, networking, and providing a safe place to celebrate Pride. The event is free to the public.

Pride is about human dignity, the gift of love, and affirming the positive, supportive relationships that sustain and enhance life in so many beautiful, wonderful, and holy ways. Pride celebrates God’s love for all humanity, regardless of how they were Created in God’s image and still called “good.”

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Rev Rogers: Pride month raises awareness for LGBT+ community