“Rev up the Renovations” car show benefits Silver Lake library

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – Silver Lake Public Library hosted its inaugural car show earlier this morning.

“Rev up the Renovations” is a fundraiser apart of the 3-phase renovation process for the library. Over 40 contestants entered the show wit a $20 participation fee that will go towards the renovations.

The library completed the first two phases through other fundraisers including dinners, bingo and trivia.

“Phase three is taking out the cinder block shed building and being able to add on to the back of the building,” Lori Clark, Silver Lake’s Public Library foundation chair said. “Being able to add on to the back buildings so that we can have a private director’s office, a meeting room and another ADA bathroom.”

The top five cars received a trophy, as well as the People’s Choice Winner who was voted on by the attendees.

Additionally, the library hopes to eventually add a parking lot off the highway to make it safer for the patrons.

