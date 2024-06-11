Rev. Gahan to lead June services at historic St. Peter’s by the Sea

CAPE NEDDICK — Rev. A. Patrick Gahan, recently retired Rector of Christ Episcopal Church in San Antonio, Texas, is the guest clergyman at the historic St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal.

Gahan will be in residence at the rectory with his wife, Kay. He will serve as preacher and celebrant for June Sunday services. Services are at 8 a.m. with Eucharist and homily and at 10 a.m. with Eucharist, sermon, music, and choir.

Rev. Patrick Gahan and his wife, Kay, at the historic oceanfront rectory of St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal in Cape Neddick, Maine.

Gahan graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, Texas in 1981 with a bachelor of science in education. The Episcopal Seminary of the Southwest in Austin, Texas, awarded him a Master of Divinity as a priest in 1984. He received a Doctorate of Ministry in 2001 from Seabury-Western Episcopal Seminary in Evanston, Illinois.

Gahan has written numerous pamphlets and books on faith and relationships with Jesus. He is delighted to be back in Maine at St Peter’s with its vibrant parish and busy summer events schedule.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Rev. Gahan to lead June services at historic St. Peter’s by the Sea