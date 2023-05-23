Women in their 50s and 60s adore this antiaging retinol eye stick — it's 40% off for Memorial Day

We've all been on the receiving end of someone saying, "You look tired," and it can really put a damper on your day! Puffy under-eyes and dark circles are often the culprits when it comes to an exhausted appearance, but the right skin care can liven up your look. That's where Velamo's Advanced Retinol Eye Stick comes in. Plenty of reviewers — many in their 50s and 60s — have said they're amazed by how much brighter their eyes looked after a few applications. Right now, it's just $18 at Amazon, down from $30 (Memorial Day deals have come early!), so you have nothing to lose by giving it a try.

Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick

It's no secret that retinol is a powerhouse ingredient when it comes to a wide range of skin concerns. It can not only can it help unclog pores and exfoliate but also effective at increasing cell turnover and stimulating collagen production, which equals plumper, firmer-looking skin. This small yet mighty stick packs a punch in terms of eye-boosting power: In addition to retinol, it contains a power peptide complex, squalane and astaxanthin to preserve that delicate skin's moisture, firm up under-eye bags, brighten dark circles, reduce puffiness and even help smooth out the appearance of fine lines. We're lookin' at you, crow's feet!

One caveat: While this product was designed to be safe for sensitive skin, introducing retinol into your skin-care routine too quickly can cause irritation. To start, the brand recommends applying it every two or three nights, and then upping it to nightly after two-to-four weeks. And we do mean nightly, as retinol can increase the skin's sensitivity to sunlight. (Which reminds us: Definitely use a sunscreen during the day.)

Keep reading to see why reviewers swear by this versatile balm.

Many reviewers noticed a remarkable difference after using this retinol eye stick. See for yourself! (Photo: Amazon)

Dark circles, be gone

"I absolutely love this product," said one repeat buyer. "My eye area is dry, and as I’ve aged I have gotten wrinkles and dark circles. This eye cream has worked miracles. My eyes are brighter and the dark circles have lightened. It feels amazing as soon as you apply, giving my eye area lots of moisture. I have tried several eye creams over the years and this one is by far one of the best. I definitely recommend!"

Fine lines, minimized

"Fewer lines and fine wrinkles — love it!" raved another happy shopper. "This balm is lightweight and eliminates the 'crinkles' on my 50-year-old eyelids. It is super easy to apply and instantly brightens my eyes. I love the stick."

A third five-star reviewer wrote: "I was so glad to find a product that really hydrates my 50-year-old eye area so that concealer doesn’t settle into the cracks! Plus, this product is a fabulous treatment for fine lines around my lips. I now always keep a tube on my nightstand for a pre-sleep application!"

Sun damage, you've met your match

"I didn’t have much faith, but to my surprise, this product works great," said one skeptic turned fan. "My pigment spots have faded to the point where I don’t need [foundation]. They are not gone, but so light that I can go without it. ...This stuff has a wonderful slip to it, making my skin feel soft and moisturized. The best part is that I have had no blemishes. ... I live in Florida and I’m in my early 60s. ... I have had my share of sun damage, but thanks to this product I’m seeing much improvement in my skin."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

