Any skin-care obsessive knows about the benefits of retinol. It seemingly does it all: battles age spots and sun damage, tackles uneven skin texture and smoothes out fine lines and wrinkles. It’s potent, but finding a high concentration of the stuff usually means having to get a prescription from a dermatologist.

Amazon shoppers are convinced they've found the best nonprescription solution — namely, the Simplified Skin Retinol Moisturizer Cream. The cream’s formula consists of 2.5 percent active retinol — the strongest nonprescription concentration available on the market. The thick lotion is also formulated with a blend of good-for-you ingredients, including vitamins E and B5, hyaluronic acid, luxurious shea butter, soothing green tea and jojoba oil. Even better, it's on sale now for $14 (was $25).

Amazon Simplified Skin 2.5% Retinol Cream Face Moisturizer $15 $25 Save $10 This multitasking product smoothes fine lines and wrinkles, reduces dark spots and hyperpigmentation, wrinkles and moisturizes skin at the same time. $15 at Amazon

Gentle on sensitive skin

Shoppers with sensitive skin are praising how gentle (yet effective) the cream is.

“I bought a second one because I don't ever want to run out,” one five-star shopper shared. “I've been looking for a cream that's natural, organic, antiaging and restorative for years. I've used Dermalogica and Mary Kay and Aveda, and several other natural and organic lines like Aubrey's, etc. All of them upset my skin and had ingredients I later found I was allergic to. This product has no typical allergens. It's clean, natural, organic and simple. My skin feels nourished and safe when I use it!!! I love the retinol and the form of hyaluronic acid seems to be more gentle than most because I can feel it working but it doesn't hurt my skin. My skin is dry and very sensitive.”

Another added: “I am very picky with my skin-care products but this face cream is amazing. I really love the feel on my face. It’s very moisturizing without the greasy feeling. I have sensitive skin and it’s perfect for me.”

An affordable alternative

Shoppers who spend way more on expensive brands have jumped on the Simplified Skin bandwagon. Why spend more on the same ingredients?

“Very nice cream,” one grateful shopper commented. “I use it at night. I contacted the seller with questions — very friendly and informative. ... Very nice size bottle for a great price. I have used more expensive eye creams such as Clarins and Lancome. This cream is better and far less expensive.”

Some are even comparing it to prescription treatments:

Another convert explained: "I finally found a cream that actually has retinol in it! I’ve been using retinol for about 15 years, used to get a prescription for it. But insurance doesn’t cover it anymore, and it would cost $500 to refill. This product is inexpensive and really works. You only need to apply a small amount to areas where there are fine lines. ... I know it works because I applied it to my fine lines around lips/eyes/forehead and could see it disappear. I mix it with my face moisturizer. I just turned 50 this month and have very few wrinkles from using retinol. I love this product and will buy it again and again! It works just like the prescription I used to buy. Already recommended to friends."

TLC for your skin. (Photo: Amazon)

Lightweight

No one likes feeling a thick, goopy moisturizer on their face — especially during the summer. Reviewers can’t stop praising the lightweight cream, noting how comfortable it feels on their skin whether they apply it in the morning or night.

“I love this cream!” a reviewer gushed. “It's lightweight, has virtually no scent and my skin looks amazing since I've been using it the past couple of months. I use this with their face wash and vitamin C serum every night now (added those in a few weeks ago) and my face hasn't looked so clear and youthful in years. It's also soft to the touch and the fine lines are gone. Love Simplified Skin products!”

Another shopper with sensitive skin agreed:

“It worked so well on my skin,” she shared. “I have been using this for a while now and I love it so much that I wanted to update my review. It hydrates my skin so well. I also love how lightweight and easy it is on my sensitive skin.”

Wrinkle-buster

Most importantly, shoppers praise how effective the cream is at diminishing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

“I've been using it for about two months — I love this moisturizer!!” a reviewer noted. “My skin feels like it has plumped and wrinkles have definitely diminished. Thank you!!”

“My skin looks amazing since I started using it,” raved shared. “Wrinkles and lines are almost completely gone. Two weeks after I started using the cream my boyfriend commented on how good my skin looked.”

Clears acne too

This product is also lauded for preventing breakouts.

One fan explained: "Big difference. Skin looks bouncier and for the first time in my life, I have little to no acne. I tried another brand with 3 percent, but it clogged my pores. This one is better ingredient-wise. Will buy again.

Best way to see what all the fuss is about is to try it out yourself. Catch it on sale for $15 now at Amazon.

