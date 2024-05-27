What retailers, restaurants and other businesses are open on Memorial Day?

With Memorial Day finally here, Americans from coast to coast are gearing up to celebrating the holiday with family and friends, or perhaps quietly solo.

Whether you're hosting a barbecue or attending one, you may find yourself in need of a last-minute run to the grocery store before the grilling begins. Those without plans may want to partake in some casual shopping or lunch with friends at a fast-food restaurant. Luckily, many retailers and restaurants will be open on May 27.

Here's a list of what is and isn't open on Memorial Day.

What places are open on Memorial Day 2024?

Retailers

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace HardwareBarnes & NobleBass Pro Shops

Bed Bath & BeyondBest BuyBJ's Wholesale Club Cabela's

Crate & BarrelCVS Dollar General Dollar Tree Family DollarFoot LockerGameStop

Guitar CenterHome DepotHomeGoodsIKEAKohl's

Krogers and its network of grocery stores — including Ralphs, King Soopers, Metro Market, Pick'n Save and moreLowe'sMacy'sMarshallsMenardsMichaelsOld NavyPetcoPublixREIRite Aid Sam's ClubSephoraT.J. MaxxTargetTrader Joe's Tractor Supply CompanyWalgreens WalmartWhole Foods Restaurants, fast-food chains open on Memorial DayApplebee'sBahama BreezeBob EvansBuffalo Wild WingsBurger KingChili'sChipotleChick-fil-ACracker BarrelCold Stone CreameryDairy QueenDenny'sDunkin' Golden CorralIHOPOlive GardenPizza HutPopeyesRuby TuesdayTGI FridaysSonicSubwayStarbucksWaffle House

Wendy'sPlaces with special hours of operation on Memorial Day 2024Aldi closes early. Check times at your local storeWhat places are closed on Memorial Day 2024?CostcoNatural GrocersUPS FedEx



