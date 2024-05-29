New retail stores, restaurants at The Gardens Mall and Jupiter's Harbourside Place

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Two signature shopping hubs in northern Palm Beach County have welcomed new merchants, one of them a longtime staple of women's apparel making its post-COVID pandemic return.

Two clothing stores and two eateries have recently arrived at The Gardens Mall, the two-story, high-end shopping mall along PGA Boulevard east of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens. One of them is a café within one of the mall's anchor stores.

Harbourside Place, the waterfront complex at the east end of the Indiantown Road bridge in Jupiter, brought in a café and has begun hosting an outdoor market two Sundays each month this summer.

The Gardens Mall: New stores, restaurants

Ann Taylor has returned to The Gardens Mall after a four-year-long hiatus.

Ann Taylor: After a four-year hiatus, Ann Taylor made an anticipated return to Gardens Mall on Saturday, May 25, on its lower level near Saks Fifth Avenue.

The women’s work and business-casual clothing store closed its Gardens Mall location in 2020 after being one of its staple retailers for more than a decade. The shutdown followed its former parent company’s bankruptcy.

The clothing retailer still has 12 stores in Florida and more nationwide. It offers stylish, comfortable clothing designed for women to wear to work.

This is its second store in the county, with its other location at Town Center at Boca Raton.

Garage sells trendy women's clothing at The Gardens Mall.

Garage: The casual clothing brand, founded in Montreal with items from more than 185 boutiques, opened on April 20. It is on the mall's first floor adjacent to Nike and Journeys.

Its clothing follows trends and includes jeans, cargo pants and everyday basics. Garage seeks to “empower young women to be confident, authentic and unapologetic in their own style,” the mall said.

This is its second Palm Beach County store, also following one at Town Center at Boca Raton.

Forty Carrots sells frozen yogurt, smoothies, salads and sandwiches at The Gardens Mall.

Forty Carrots: Shoppers can now order a sweet treat in between browsing designer clothes at Bloomingdale’s.

The Forty Carrots café, which opened in early April, sells frozen yogurt, smoothies, salads and sandwiches on the third floor inside Bloomingdale’s.

Forty Carrots also has a location at Town Center at Boca Raton. This is the company's third shop in Florida.

Tap 42: An upscale American restaurant founded in Fort Lauderdale, it opened its 10th and largest location in South Florida at Gardens Mall on May 10.

The dining area can seat up to 270 guests at once in the 8,000-square-foot space on the upper level of the mall's east wing.

Its menu includes hamburgers, steaks, baby back ribs, craft beers and cocktails. Tap 42 Vice President Alex Rudolph said he has always seen northern Palm Beach County as “the perfect fit” for the restaurant.

Harbourside Place: New restaurants, stores

Pura Vida restaurant recently took over the former BurgerFi space at Harbourside Place in Jupiter.

Pura Vida: A high-end health food restaurant, Pura Vida debuted its Jupiter location on April 10, more than four years after opening at CityPlace in West Palm Beach.

Its menu features acai bowls, smoothies, salads, wraps, empanadas, large main plates, specialty coffees, teas, lattes and frappes. Pura Vida replaced the space formerly occupied by BurgerFi, facing the Intracoastal Waterway.

Pura Vida café recently opened a Jupiter location at Harbourside Place. The South Florida restaurant chain offers an array of health-minded dishes.

The restaurant, founded in Miami Beach in 2012, now has nearly two dozen locations across South Florida, with this one its fourth in Palm Beach County.

People browse clothing at Harbourside Place's summer market in Jupiter, Fla.

The Market at Harbourside Place: The plaza is hosting an outdoor market every second and fourth Sunday from May to August from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with local vendors, live music and activities for families.

About 20 vendors set up in booths during each event. Visitors can sip on a slushie from Sunset Slush Jupiter, try on a hat from Hawley Trucker Hat Palm Beach or grab a cinnamon brown sugar cold brew from Sorelle Coffee Co.

Proceeds from the market entry fees benefit local charities. Harbourside Place donated to Tequesta-based Hannah’s Home in May and will donate to West Palm Beach-based Place of Hope in June, a spokesperson for the complex said.

“Any community organization interested in becoming our featured charity of the month is encouraged to reach out to us,” Nicholas Mastroianni, Harbourside Place developer's, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to receiving more applications from organizations that can benefit from our fundraising efforts and other activities at Harbourside."

Maya Washburn covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida-Network.

