Some restaurants are now charging convenience fees to use a credit card

That “convenience fee” that so many companies charge for using your credit card at restaurants is anything but convenient, am I right? Many restaurants are now adding these fees to your bill when you eat out. (Kinda puts a damper on family dinners, especially in the age of inflation.)

Processing fees can fall anywhere between 1.5% to 3.5% for each transaction you make. The fees can range based on what type of network they use (Mastercard, Visa, and the like) or what type of transaction fee it is.

The point is, the credit card companies charge restaurants to process your card and many restaurants are now passing those fees onto the consumers. (Some do it saying it helps them avoid raising prices. Others are adding outright surcharges.)

One way to get around this? Paying cash. Of course, it’s less convenient to try and keep sufficient cash on hand, so here are a few other ways to reduce your bill at restaurants—while still paying with your credit card.

5 ways to save money at restaurants

What can you do to save a few bucks and offset these fees so you don’t have to give up dining out?

1. Explore before you go

You may be able to check the eatery’s website or call them to see if they charge fees. That way, at least you know what you’re in for before the bill comes. You can also choose restaurants that don’t cost as much food-wise in an effort to keep your bill on the lower side, or look at specials before you go.

2. Take advantage of birthday coupons

Got a birthday coming up? Some restaurants offer birthday month rewards so you can save a few bucks.

3. Use a card with rewards

Adding a small fee to your bill may be annoying at checkout, but the amount you charge to your card could earn you extra rewards with your credit card company.

4. Set a budget

Nothing puts a damper on taking the fam out for dinner and then setting cost limits per plate. But it’s not off the table if it helps you spend less, and it could keep your bill in a more budget-friendly range.

5. Eat lighter

You can also opt for water as your drink… so long as they’re not charging extra for that. (Are they?!) Or skip the entrées and tell the kids that you’re opting for a shared meal with appetizers and sides—and let everyone have fun picking and choosing.