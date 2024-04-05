A restaurant specializing in colorful doughnuts and more will open on Wichita’s west side

It took nearly a year, but franchisees for Mochinut have finally found a spot to open on Wichita’s west side.

The California-based chain, which serves Korean corn dogs and colorful mochi doughnuts, is taking over the space at Tyler Pointe shopping center that was previously home to businesses such as Uno Mas and Shawarma UR’s. The address is 8641 W. 13th St., suite 118.

Mochinut also serves boba tea.

The franchisees estimate that it will open at the beginning of July.

Matt and Judy Nola opened Wichita’s first Mochinut in the fall of 2022 at 343 S. Greenwich. Though they own the franchise rights to the Wichita market, they sold rights to the west side to different owners, who have been searching for the right spot since last May.

Their location will serve the same menu as Mochinut east but will have a more contemporary look, they said.

Korean corn dogs are another Mochinut specialty.

Mochinut focuses on Korean corn dogs, a street food trend that’s become popular across the United States. The corn dogs, which are much different and more colorful than American counterparts like the Pronto Pup, feature either hot dogs, melty mozzarella cheese or a mixture of both coated with a rice flour batter, deep fried, then rolled in things like hot Cheetos powder and cubes of potatoes then drizzled with various sauces.

Their mochi doughnuts, also made with rice flour, look like a bunch of doughnut holes teamed up to form a doughnut. They’re stretchy and chewy and are coated with a variety of colorful, sweet toppings.

Mochinut also serves boba tea drinks and soft-serve ice cream.

