Restaurant Roundup: Miller's BBQ, Chopstick Brothers, iWingz open in Salem

Em Chan, Salem Statesman Journal
Former food truck Miller's BBQ is now open in the Capitol City Business Center.
In Restaurant Roundup, Em Chan shares some local restaurants' latest updates. Have a question for a restaurant you'd like Chan to look into? You can send her your inquiries at echan@gannett.com.

Miller's BBQ

Miller's BBQ is now open inside Capitol City Business Center in the former Sassy Onion. The restaurant started out as a food truck operation and moved into the space in early August and held a grand opening in late September.

Owner Matthew Miller said opening the restaurant was an "out of left field opportunity." He hadn't intended to move into a brick and mortar space so soon, as the cart had only been open since April 2022. A brick and mortar wasn't in the plans for at least the next five to ten years, Miller said. His wife, Juanita Miller, saw the space and encouraged him to go all in.

Miller's wife wasn't originally part of the operation, he said, but once he secured the larger space, she joined full-time.

Miller had never run a restaurant before, and he said he is grateful to the folks who helped fix up the space.

In addition to dry rub smoked meats, the restaurant offers coffee, soups and sandwiches. There are also desserts made in-house by Miller's wife, and by local dessert companies Michelle Ashley, Dos & Droughts and A² Bakeology.

"I want people to know we're here," he said. "I didn't have this in my business plan ... but it just shows how much community support I have. Without them I wouldn't be able to do this. I want to keep bringing people affordable, good food."

As an ode to the community, there is a corner where folks can leave their business cards or fliers for local events and resources. A TV next to the counter has local ads circulating, which businesses can advertise on for a fee.

Opposite the cafe entrance are various locally produced goods from independent vendors, including stationery, sports goods and more. Miller said folks interested in selling their products at the cafe can do so at no cost.

For more from Miller's BBQ, check out the Facebook page.

Hours: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday to Wednesday; 7 a.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday to Saturday

Address: 4600 25th Ave. NE #165

Chopstick Brothers Asian Kitchen

Chopstick Brothers Asian Kitchen is the latest Asian restaurant to open in south Salem. Located in the former Rock-N-Rogers, the Chinese American restaurant has been open since August.

The restaurant's specials are Chinese noodle dishes including zhajiang mien, wonton noodle soup, Szechuan cold noodles, Lanzhou beef noodle soup and more.

Beyond that, the menu is comprised primarily of standard Chinese American dishes like General Tso's chicken, moo goo gai pan, kung pao deluxe and other stir-fried dishes.

The formerly yellow and red building is now a sleek modern grayscale space with wood accents and Asian décor pieces inside.

The restaurant is owned by Di Ou and Qingjing Yu of JJD 3135 Incorporated. The owners did not respond to requests for comment from the Statesman Journal.

Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Wednesday to Monday

Address: 3135 Commercial St. SE, Salem

iWingz

iWingz has unveiled a new gaming center and bar next to their restaurant in south Salem. Previously an independent arcade and gaming space, iWingz has expanded into it.

The expansion began in July. The restaurant announced over social media the remodeling of the arcade and addition of a new bar area.

iWingz management did not respond for comment from the Statesman Journal.

For more, follow the restaurant's Facebook page.

Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., daily

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her at echan@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @catchuptoemily.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Miller's BBQ, Chopstick Brothers, iWingz open Salem restaurants

