Restaurant inspectors eyeball dozens of sites in Wichita Falls area. How did they do?

Here are the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District restaurant inspection scores for Wichita County conducted June 3–9.

Scores in each category are listed by most recent inspection date. The health department conducts regular inspections of restaurants, retail food establishments including mobile food units, and school, daycare, hospital and nursing home kitchens to help keep residents and visitors safe.

During June 3-9, the department conducted reviews and/or inspections at 47 sites.

Restaurant inspections

Disclaimer: On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment. Inspections for temporary events are not included.

Eight school food-service-related operations were reviewed after closing for the school year in preparation for the terms beginning in the fall. Thus, no scores or ratings were given for them. Some food-service businesses’ inspections were delayed until their routine review dates arrived.

Perfect Scores:

Straight Street/The Genesis Place, 1100 Indiana Ave.

On the Border Grill & Cantina Catering, 3111 Midwestern Parkway

Billionaire Cuisine, 3406 Buchanan

HTea0 Catering, 2211 Southwest Parkway

Dollar General, 4701 Southwest Parkway

Dollar General, 4550 Seymour

H4D Jerky, 4320 Old Burkburnett Road

Fresh Batch Cookies, 303 N. Wall St., Iowa Park

Wichita County Law Enforcement Center, 2815 Central Freeway East

Luna’s Ice Cream Truck, 1602 Polk St.

32 Below, Mobile Food Service

McAlisters Catering, 3900 Call Field Rd.

Firo Fire Kissed Pizza, 3410 Maplewood

High to Moderate Scores

Family Dollar, 1119 Bailey St., Electra: 99

HTea0, 2211 Southwest Parkway: 99

McDonald’s, 819 Sheppard Access Road, Burkburnett: 99

Taco Bell, 1100 Red River Freeway, Burkburnett: 99

Qdoba, 3201 Lawrence Road.: 98

Luna’s Concession, 2820 Holliday Road: 98

On the Border Grill & Cantina, 3111 Midwestern Parkway: 97

Senior Citizen Services North Texas, The Kitchen, 1008 Burnett: 97

Pizza Hut, 2501 Fifth St.: 97

United Regional Health Care System Dining Room, 1600 11th St.: 97

On the Hook Fish and Chips, mobile service: 97

Fresh Donuts, 3701 Fairway Blvd.: 96

Dollar General, 711 Central Freeway: 96

Dollar Saver Food Mart, 711 Central Freeway: 96

Dollar General, 414 Burkburnett Road: 96

Arby’s Roast Beef, 4601 Kemp Blvd.: 96

El Chaton, 1702 Fourth St.: 95

Fun Noodle Bar Family, LLC, 3916 Kemp Blvd.: 95

YMCA Baseball Concession/Wichita Park, 1010 Ninth St: 96

Dollar Saver, 4110 Business U.S. Highway 287: 93

Jason’s Deli, 2907 Garnett Ave.: 93

El Primo Mexican Grill & Taqueria, 3139 Fifth St.: 92

Long John Silvers, 4413 Kemp Blvd.: 90

McAlisters, 3900 Call Field Road: 89

No reviews or scores, repositioned for later in summer or fall

Hirschi Middle School, 3106 Borton St.

Iowa Park Band Boosters Hawk Stadium, No. 1 Bob Dawson

Wichita Falls ISD Food Mobile, 2015 Fifth St., Building A

Dexter Learning, 2201 Speedway Ave.

Booker T. Washington Elementary School, 1300 Harding St.

Kirby Middle School, 1715 Texas 11 Loop

McNiel Middle School, 4712 Barnett Road

Mazio’s Italian Eatery, 3902 Call Field Road

Walmart deli, bakery, meat market and produce department, 2700 Central Freeway

Barwise Middle School, 3807 Kemp Blvd.

Burk Market & Café/Stripes Valero, 1001 Red River Expressway

K&K Food Mart, 1409 Johnson Road, Iowa Park

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita County restaurant inspections: How did they do June 3-9?