Restaurant inspections: Scores for Taqueria El Tapatio, Thai Diamond, more

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Big Boy Concessions, 309 N. Harrison St.

California Del Norte, 309 N. Harrison St.

California Del Norte Push Carts # 051612, 051613, 051614, 051615, 051616, 051617, 051618, 051619, 309 N. Harrison St.

Frito Lay, 1051 N. Forest St.

Park Hills Elementary, 119 N.E. 15th Ave.

Roasters, 1218 S.W. 10th Ave.

Stumpy's Lounge, 721 S.W. 16th Ave.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Arby's Restaurant, 5903 S. Coulter St.

Cocina On The Go #2, 4714 N.W. 4th Ave.

Golden Chicks, 2808 N.W. 34th Ave.

Holiday Inn Express, 9401 E. I-40.

Olive Garden #1130, 4121 W. I-40.

Pak A Sak #13, 2708 S.W. 57th Ave.

Papa Johns Store #1556, 1005 S. Georgia St.

Subway #40446, 7401 S.W. 45th Ave. #2.

Taqueria El Tapatio, 5630 W. Amarillo Blvd.

Tascosa Golf Club (Hacienda), 16 Country Club Drive.

Treehouse Childrens Academy, 7701 S. Coulter St.

Water Tree Amarillo Inc., 1310 S.E. 10th Ave.

Wienerschnitzel, 5800 W. Amarillo Blvd.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/92) Amarillo Montessori Academy, 3806 Bowie St. Open bag of cereal removed from original container missing date marks; small cup with no handle stored inside cereal bag. COS. No sanitizer test strips; no hand sink; food handler certificates needed. Correct by 05/27. TCS (time/temperature control for safety) foods for students in household refrigerator. Correct by 08/13.

(B/89) Aspen Creek Grill, 4110 W. I-40. Quaternary ammonium solution at improper concentration (repeat violation); employee handling food did not wash hands before putting on gloves; foods prepared on site being mislabeled or not labeled (repeat violation); pie uncovered and under equipment items; (repeat violation); condensate pooling inside reach-in portion of line cooler; food sitting on top of water (repeat violation). COS. Bulk food containers without lids (repeat violation); handles of scoops in bulk food containers touching food (repeat violation). Correct by 08/26. Food residue from previous use on containers (repeat violation). Correct by 09/28.

(B/88) Bagel Place, 3301 Bell St. All food items in right side of make table at improper temperature. COS. Many food items with no date or time stickers; right side of make table not holding at proper temperature. Correct by 06/03. Employee items must be stored in a designated area; bacon stored on floor; bagel rack covers torn in many places in walk-in cooler; ice scoop stored on dirty top of ice machine; multiple cutting boards deeply scored; single-use items stored on floor; old food debris or dust on multiple surfaces. Correct by 09/26.

(B/88) Burrito Stop, 114 S.E. 9th Ave, Potatoes and beans holding at improper temperatures; potatoes without a lid in walk-in fridge. COS. Food handler certification needed; no date labels on any food products prepared in establishment; live roaches in kitchen. Correct by 06/07. Ice machine broken near hinges; grease and dirt build-up in multiple areas; dust and grease build-up on vent hood. Correct by 11/26.

(A/94) Cinergy, 9201 Cinergy Sq. Water at hand sinks not hot enough; employee items must be stored in a designated area; hand sinks slow draining. COS. Ware washing machine temperature inadequate. Correct by 06/03.

(A/97) Church's Chicken #591, 200 E. Amarillo Blvd. No paper towels at hand sink; wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses. COS.

(A/98) Crockett Middle School, 4720 Floyd Ave. Pizza stored in warmer at improper temperature; employee items must be stored in a designated area; light bulbs burned out in reach-in cooler. Correct by 08/20.

(A/98) CVS Pharmacy #7757, 3340 S. Western St. Gap at front door must be sealed (repeat violation); torn gaskets on glass doors of walk-in cooler. Correct by 08/22.

(C/79) Dona Juanita, 2208 E. Amarillo Blvd. Eggs in cooler at improper temperature; employees not using proper hand washing procedures. COS. Heavy rust and food debris build-up on deli slicer blade; spray bottle of chemical stored on food/dish rack; sanitizer buckets not labeled; food handler certification needed; open can of beans stored in cooler; garbage bag in direct contact with bread; bowls stored in bulk food items; (repeat violation); heavy dust and old food debris build-up on multiple surfaces in kitchen. (repeat violation). Correct by 05/31.

(A/93) Events Unlimited, 2508 Canyon Drive. Air gap needed at mop sink; chlorine test strips needed. Correct by 06/24. Both restroom doors need self-closers. Correct by 08/22.

(B/86) Grandpa’s Donuts, 5512 Gem Lake Road, Suite 100. No sanitizer prepared; employees not washing hands when switching between tasks; pitcher and Styrofoam cup in hand sink. COS. Garbage bags used to cover dough; build-up fallen onto uncovered dough and kolaches in chest freezers; handle of scoop touching coffee grounds; single-use utensils stored in hand washing area; one bulk food bin not labeled; cardboard taped to floor in front of grills and fryers; plastic bag covering floor drain under front hand sink; employee personal items must be stored in a designated area. Correct by 06/07.

(A/91) Head Hunters Smoke Shop, 1740 S. Western St. Build-up on ice machine drop plate; chemicals stored next to syrups on shelf near soda machine; no soap and towels at hand sink; ice bags stored in a location subject to splash. Correct 05/28.

(B/87) Hilton Garden Inn Amarillo, 9000 W. I-40. Cut lettuce, cheese and deli meats in reach-in refrigerator in kitchen at improper temperature; single-use containers must be covered or stored inverted. COS. Ready-to-eat foods for self service must be packaged or utensils available for serving; build-up on deli slicer in kitchen; make table in kitchen at improper temperature. Correct by 06/04. Dark build-up on shelves of walk-in cooler. Correct by 08/22.

(B/89) McDonalds, 2910 S. Soncy Road. Sanitizer bucket at improper concentration; employee returned to cooking without washing hands; incorrect time marking on pickles; tea urn not covered by drive thru window; brush stored in butter in cooler. COS. Dirty cardboard on floor in between cooking equipment to catch grease. Correct by 08/20.

(B/83) Metropolitan, 9181 Town Square Blvd., Suite 120. Many food items in coolers out of date; cut melons in cooler not date marked (repeat violation); broccoli stored between towels to absorb moisture; some scoop handles touching food. COS. Sanitizer at three-compartment sink at improper concentration; Certified Food Manager certificate expired; food handler certification needed; food dishes that may be consumed raw or undercooked must be identified on the menu. Correct by 06/07.

(A/99) Olsen Park Elementary, 2409 Anna St. Cutting boards deeply scored (repeat violation). Correct by 08/21.

(B/87) Pak A Sak #12, 2110 S.E. 34th Ave. Several foods at pizza make table without date marks or incorrectly date marked; hand sink blocked by pizza station; no soap at two hand sinks; employee personal items must be stored in a designated area; wet cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; clean wares air drying on wet cloths. COS. Several hot holding and cold holding units without thermometers; stand-up freezer damaged and not easily cleanable; build-up and food debris on equipment throughout establishment; current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 06/03.

(A/92) Pak A Sak #25, 1151 RM 1061. Employees handled cell phone, cash and made pizzas while only changing gloves; multiple items with no dates or time stickers. COS. Back door standing open; dirty cloths in facility; ice scoops and teaspoon stored on top of a box. Correct by 11/21.

(A/98) Pondaseta Brewing Co., 7500 S.W. 45th Ave. Salsa and cut potatoes in walk-in cooler without dates. COS.

(A/97) Six Car Pub & Brewery, 625 S. Polk St. Cook handled food without gloves. COS.

(A/95) Staybridge Suites, 36 Western Plaza Drive. No paper towels at hand sink and at kitchen hank sink. COS.

(A/90) Subway #25610, 2001 S. Western St. Lettuce out of refrigeration at improper temperature; ammonium compound solution too high. COS. No Certified Food Manager certificate; food handler certificates needed. Correct by 06/01.

(C/70) Taqueria El Tapatio, 5630 W. Amarillo Blvd. Eggs on counter at improper temperature; cooked sausage stacked on top of cold hold unit at improper temperature; flan in refrigerator at improper temperature; several foods without date marks or marked incorrectly; several raw foods stored above ready-to-eat foods in make tables and walk-in cooler; no sanitizer prepared; employees did not wash hands when changing tasks or putting on clean gloves; used gloves stored in raw meat containers; labels missing on chemical spray bottles and large containers; chemicals stored next to food; soda bottle and towels stored in bar hand sink; cardboard and Duct tape on back of fryer (repeat violation); employee personal items must be stored in a designated area; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; foods without lids under grill and in refrigerators (repeat violation). COS. Ice machine soiled inside; clean equipment and utensils stacked wet (repeat violation). Correct by 05/28. Several containers holding foods removed from original packaging must be labeled with common name of food; refrigerator gaskets, insides of coolers, lids storing food in walk-in cooler and vent hood filters all soiled; peeling tape on ice bin at bar must be removed. Correct by 08/22.

(B/80) Tascosa Golf Club, 4502 Fairway Drive. Food in two make tables at improper temperatures; make table by grill and make table for salads not holding at proper temperatures; open containers with food stacked on top of each other with no protection in between (repeat violation); frozen salmon thawing in walk-in cooler in packages (repeat violation). COS. Raw shrimp and fish stored above soup and whipped cream; raw beef stored above steaks; heavy build-up and mold in upper level ice machine; active managerial control is not occurring. Correct by 06/03. Current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 06/11. Very thick layer of ice build-up in walk-in freezer. Correct by 08/28. Dust and food debris throughout facility; grime build-up on walls near dish washing area. Correct by 08/28.

(A/97) Tea2Go TeaNergy, 5703 Gem Lake Road. Inconsistent date marking; current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided; food handler certificates needed; Certified Food Manager certificates needed for each store; two household refrigerators in use (repeat violation). Correct by 06/24.

(C/77) Thai Diamond, 1653 N. Grand St. Fried cheese crab out of refrigeration at improper temperature; raw meat incorrectly stored in reach-in refrigerator; raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat foods in reach-in refrigerator; dark build-up on ice scoop on ice machine; service/mop sink used for food preparation. COS. Food handler certification needed; cheese crab not cooled properly; food stored in Styrofoam and open cans; all wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; several food products not covered in refrigerators; vent on wall near cooking area needs to be covered or screened. Correct by 06/03. Build-up on wall under counters and sink in dishwashing area; hole in wall in employee restroom must be repaired. Correct by 08/20.

(A/98) Toot ‘n Totum #4, 822 S. Georgia St. Wiping cloths being used to catch excess tea; excess ice build-up in ice cream machine. Correct by 08/20.

(A/96) Toot ’n Totum #9, 5962 S. Soncy Road. Individual salsa containers on ice stacked too high causing top level to be at improper temperature; food at bottom of hot holding display at improper temperature; no chemical sanitizer available. COS. Heavy accumulation of debris on nozzles of soda machine, nacho cheese dispenser and coffee machines. Correct by 08/22.

(A/98) Toot ‘n Totum #45, 2601 S. W. 3rd Ave. Wiping cloths used under soda machine in drive thru to catch excess water; soda machine leaking excess water (repeat violation). Correct by 11/20.

(A/94) Toot ‘n Totum #57, 301 Ross St. Discolored build-up on soda machine ice chute; heavy frozen condensation on exterior of frozen containers of barbeque; duster stored on single-use items in kitchen area; build- up on handles of freezers in food prep area (repeat violation); spills and build-up in cabinet under soda fountain (repeat violation). COS. Certified Food Manager certificate not posted. Correct by 08/20.

(A/90) Toot ‘n Totum #79, 3401 S. Soncy Road. Spray bottle of cleaning solution stored with BBQ sauce; employee items must be stored in a designated area; boxes in walk in cooler stored on floor. COS. tomatoes and lettuce packaged on site not labeled correctly. Correct by 06/03. Nozzle heavily clogged and accumulation of old coffee debris on powder coffee dispenser; large gaps in some ceiling tiles; unfinished wood on walls behind soda machine must be sealed. Correct by 08/22.

(A/98) Walgreens #01304, 5709 W. Amarillo Blvd. Certified Food Manager certificate expired. Correct by 06/03.

(A/92) Wendys #243, 5418 River Road. Employee handled raw beef then touched a POS terminal without removing soiled gloves. COS. Inconsistent date marking on TCS items in walk-in cooler; dark, discolored build-up on amber warming trays; employees wearing watches and jewelry while preparing food. Correct by 06/03.

(B/81) X Bar Steakhouse, 9181 Town Square Blvd., Suite 131. Sauces in front make table at improper temperature; raw shrimp stored next to blueberries; batter and flour used for frying being held and used all day; cooked steaks and raw chicken in walk-in cooler not date marked; debris accumulated in bottom of tub storing clean equipment; tea urns uncovered; no toilet paper or soap in employee bathroom. COS. Food dishes that may be consumed raw or undercooked must be identified on the menu; front make table not holding at proper temperature. Correct by 06/07.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for June 2, 2024