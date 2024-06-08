Restaurant inspections: Scores for Black Bear Diner, Subway, more

The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/foodinspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Abuelos Mexican Embassy Catering, 3501 S.W. 45th Ave.

Amarillo College Food Pantry, 2201 S. Washington St.

American Quarter Horse Foundation, 26501 E. I-40.

McDaddys, 1221 S.W. 10th Ave.

St. Pauls Childrens Day Out Preschool, 4317 W. I-40.

TEXAS Outdoor Musical/Pioneer Amphitheatre, 11450 P5, Canyon.

Wal-Mart #7362, 2035 S.E. 45th Ave.

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a follow-up inspection:

Amarillo College Café, 2201 S. Washington St.

Amarillo Country Club-Gazebo, 4800 Bushland Blvd.

Big Lots #1436, 3510 E. I-40.

Cinergy, 9202 Cinergy Square.

Dona Juanita, 2208 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Dulercia Guty, 1804 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Eat Rite Health Food, 2425 W. I-40.

Head Hunters Smoke Shop, 1740 S. Western St.

Malcolms Ice Cream, 2100 Paramount Blvd.

Marybel Restaurant-Mobile, 1015 S. Arthur St.

Mr. Gattis, 4412 S. Western St.

Pak A Sak #12, 2110 S.E. 34th Ave.

Sushi House, 2630 Wolflin Ave.

Thai Diamond, 1653 N. Grand St.

Tru by Hilton, 2202 S. Soncy Road.

Walgreens #01304, 5709 W. Amarillo Blvd.

Whataburger #758, 6120 W. Hollywood Blvd.

Youngbloods Café & Catering Co., 620 S.W. 16th Ave.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/96) Abuelos Mexican Embassy, 3501 S.W. 45th Ave. Standing water by ice machine; food stored on floor; items stacked wet; food debris and/or dust on multiple surfaces of facility. Correct by 8/28.

(A/92) Amarillo Country Club, 4800 Bushland Blvd. Mold growth inside ice machine near dispensing area. COS. Employee items stored next to and above customer food products; multiple employees without hair restraints; food on floor; peeling/rusted racks inside one reach-in cooler; old labels attached to clean food containers; old food debris or dust on multiple surfaces; light bulbs burned out or missing inside multiple coolers. Correct 09/02.

(C/78) Black Bear Diner, 7000 E. I-40. Potatoes in walk-in cooler at improper temperature and condensation on lid; expired or missing date marks on several items; raw meat stored next to ready-toeat turkey; raw eggs stored next to ready-to-eat food in cooler; employee did not wash hands before putting on new gloves; chemical spray bottle not labeled; chipped/damaged utensils and baking pans; mechanical ware washing machine not reaching proper temperature to sanitize; employee drinking at cook line; several employee personal items and drinks stored on food contact surfaces; foods without lids or protective wrappings. COS. Insides of refrigerators, areas in walk-in cooler and mechanical dishwasher dirty. Correct by 08/27.

(B/87) BPO Elks Lodge #923, 932 Clyde St. Spray bottle of blue chemical not labeled; hot dog tongs stored in water at improper temperature; container of sugar in bar not labeled. COS. Dish machine not sanitizing properly; small probe thermometer needed to check internal temperature of hot foods; no thermometers in several refrigerators; hand sink needed in food service area near pool; no soap at hand sink in kitchen. Correct by 06/14. In-use non commercial refrigerators and freezers must be replaced with commercial units. Correct by 09/02.

(A/98) Budnuts Mini Donuts, 909 S. Madison St. Live pests in facility. Correct by 8/27. Accumulation of residue on vent hoods (repeat violation). Correct by 9/27.

(A/92) Coyote Bluff Cafe, 2417 S. Grand St. Employee did not wash hands; no label on chemical in spray bottles. COS. Mechanical ware washing machine not reaching proper temperature to properly sanitize; food debris in bottom of freezers in back storage; debris around waste receptacles in back must be removed. Correct by 09/02.

(A/97) Dollar Tree #06641, 1313 S.E. 10th Ave. Several dented cans and/or opened food packages on shelves. COS.

(A/98) Ebby’s Gifts Inc., 500 S. Taylor St. Food Manager certificate expired. Correct by 6/08.

(B/86) El Bracero, 2116 S Grand St. Opened barbeque sauce, requiring refrigeration, at room temperature in dry storage; TCS (temperature/time controlled for safety) foods in refrigerator at improper temperatures; several ready to-eat foods stored below raw animal foods in coolers; dishwasher not sanitizing; employee personal items stored on make table; clean wares air drying on absorbent wash cloths. COS. Damaged gasket on reach-in freezer; heavy ice build-up covering packaged food in reachin cooler; single filter panel missing on vent hood. Correct by 06/18.

(A/98) El Lagunero, 5014 E. Amarillo Blvd. Food handler certificates needed. Correct by 06/09.

(A/98) El Sabor Lagunero Mobile, 5014 E. Amarillo Blvd. No hot water in unit. Correct by 06/09.

(A/99) El Siete De Copas, 2628 E. Amarillo Blvd. Visible light through and around doors (repeat violation), Correct by 6/28.

(A/99) Fat Boys Family BBQ, 11450 P5, Canyon. Three-compartment sink not plumbed to drain. Correct by 6/13. Restroom doors need self closers. Correct by 09/01.

(A/90) Gooneys Bar and Grill, 705 S. Polk St. Cook handled raw meat and food without gloves; cook did not wash hands; food not date marked. COS. Food handlers certification needed; consumer advisory needed for food dishes on menu that may be consumed raw or undercooked. Correct by 6/10. Hand sink not working properly. Correct by 9/29.

(B/89) Hampton Inn & Suites Amarillo West, 6901 W. I-40. Employee food sitting out at improper temperature; food in reach-in cooler at improper temperature; no paper towels at hand sink. COS. Reach-in cooler not holding at proper temperature and must be repaired; multiple items without dates or time stickers. Correct by 06/10. Old food debris and dust on multiple surfaces; multiple light bulbs burned out in reach-in coolers. Correct by 11/28.

(A/97) Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St. Food residue from previous use in microwave. COS.

(A/92) Heritage Convalescent Center, 1009 Clyde St. Lemons and other food products not of sound condition stored in soiled container; build-up on can opener and holder; quaternary ammonium sanitizer dispenser empty; utensils with chipped, melted and rough surfaces. COS. Dark organic build-up on shelves in walk-in cooler; build-up under counters in dish washing room; dark staining in hand sink in dish washing room (repeat violation). Correct by 09/02.

(A/91) La Chiquita Bakery, 3500 E. Amarillo Blvd. Chlorine sanitizer too strong; employees did not wash hands before putting on gloves. COS. Hand sink broken in bread making area. Correct by 8/28.

(A/95) La Marisceda De Charly, 3500 E. Amarillo Blvd. Eggs on top of vegetables and near tortillas. COS. Ceviche being sold without HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Contact Points) plan or variance. Correct by 6/09.

(A/92) La Super Economica 2, 1011 N. Buchanan St. Onions, pico de gallo and salsa at improper temperature; employees did not wash hands or changing gloves when switching tasks (repeat violation). COS. Due to a continuous issue, a Standard Operating Procedure is required for cold holding food (repeat violation). Correct by 6/08.

(A/99) Lowes #2801, 601 Lowes Lane. Dust and debris on shelving of one cooler, dead moth inside another cooler. Correct by 5/27/2025.

(A/97) Palo Duro Trading Post, 11450 P5, Canyon. Raw beef chubs at improper temperature. COS.

(B/83) Pescaraz, 3415 Bell St., Two front make tables on left side of kitchen not holding at proper temperatures; food inside make tables at improper temperatures; walk-in cooler not maintaining proper temperature; sausages and crab on ice inside cooler at improper temperatures; lemons and limes on ice at bar at improper temperature; no label on sanitizer bucket; raw salmon and chicken in cooler not date marked; hand sink blocked by trash can; sanitizer bucket sitting on floor; box of uncovered mushrooms in walk-in cooler. COS.

(A/97) Red Lobster #0168, 3341 W. I-40. Lobster thawing improperly; scoops missing handles or handles touching food; grease receptacle lid left open. COS.

(A/95) Red River Steakhouse, 4332 S.W. 45th Ave. Foods must be date marked; foods in coolers without lids or protective wrappings; scoops must have handles and stored with handle above top of food and container (repeat violation). COS. Clean wares stored on rack directly next to hand sink (repeat violation); swai fish must be properly identified on menu. Correct by 8/28.

(A/93) Red Robin, 3720 W. I-40. Debris build-up on soda nozzles at bar, dirt/dust build-up on beer lines in beer cooler; salmon thawing in packaging. COS. Old food debris on multiple surfaces; grease buildup on top of grease receptacle; missing tile in women’s bathroom. Correct by 10/01.

(A/97) Roast and Toast, 600 S. Tyler St. Employees did not wash hands before handling food. COS.

(A/98) Ross Dress For Less #2257, 3510 E. I-40. No current food handler certificates. Correct by 6/28.

(A/91) Sam’s Club #7676, 8952 Westgate Pkwy. W. Orange juice packaged on site sitting out at room temperature; sanitizer in spray bottle stored on rolling cart with food. COS. Hand sink not working in prep area for ready-to-go meals. Correct by 6/07. Cooling fan leaking in dairy area. Correct by 8/27.

(A/97) Sierra Spring Water, 4718 McCarty Blvd. Accumulation of dust and dirt build-up throughout establishment. Correct by 9/01.

(A/95) Subway #25610, 2001 S. Western St. Freezer not at proper temperature (repeat violation). Correct by 06/07. No Certified Food Manager certificate (repeat violation). Correct by 06/14.

(B/81) Subway #41717, 6000 S. Western St. Cold hold table at improper temperature; TCS foods on make table at back of store out of temperature; knives at make table stored in soiled water; open metal container of pellet ice melt stored in kitchen. COS. No Certified Food Manager on site; several employees need food handler certificates; two refrigerated units not maintaining proper temperatures (repeat violation); no thermometer in cooling unit at front of store near hand sink; current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 06/17. Chipped / damaged wooden table storing inuse warmer must be repaired. Correct by 09/01.

(A/99) Sycamore Memory Care, 1511 S. Van Buren St. Heavy dust build-up on air vent near managers room (repeat violation). Correct by 09/02.

(A/99) Texas Tea, 2642 Wolflin Ave. Current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 6/28. Food handler certification needed and certificates maintained on premises; hand washing sign needed at hand sink in kitchen. Correct by 6/28.

(B/83) Thai Thai Restaurant, 2515 S Grand St. Cooked rice on rack at grill at improper temperature; raw animal foods stored above ready-to-eat foods in coolers; knife stored on cart at grill on soiled wash cloth; underside of soda dispensers dirty; foods without date marks; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution between uses; bowl without handle stored in rice. COS. Establishment not maintaining log of date/time/and temperatures nor using time stamps; need written Standard Operating Procedure for non-continuous cooking of chicken, pork and beef and flowchart of proces; several foods without lids or protective wrappings in coolers; men’s restroom door open and must be self-closing (repeat violation); current invoice for servicing of grease trap must be provided. Correct by 06/18.

(A/96) Toot ‘n Totum #76, 5041 Plains Blvd. Mold growing around outside edges of spout area of Icee machine. COS. Dust or old food debris on ceiling and soda dividers in walk-in cooler (repeat violation). Correct by 05/27.

(A/91) Town Place by Marriott, 6807 W. I-40. Quaternary ammonium sanitizer too weak; left-over TCS food saved to re-serve next day; food handler certificates needed for the two employees working in kitchen; non-commercial electric skillet used for cooking eggs in kitchen must be replaced . Correct by 06/07.

(A/99) Trinity Lutheran Church Woodlands Child Day Care, 2400 N. Coulter St. Build-up on top of dish washing machine and on shelves in two-drawer refrigerator. COS.

(A/96) Twin Peaks, 2401 S. Soncy Road. Paper towel dispenser not working properly at back hand sink; build-up in ice machine; food debris, dirt and dust in some areas. COS. Proper temperature logs records not being kept. Correct by 6/10. Multiple cutting boards deeply scored (repeat violation); inside dishwasher heavily soiled. Correct by 08/27. Handles of two scoops touching food. Correct 08/29.

(A/92) Waffle House #1169, 6310 W. Hollywood Road. Chopped onions and cooked mushrooms not date marked; employee food in cooler; containers of shortening stored on floor; tea urns and meats uncovered in cooler; many utensils with rust or plastic in bad condition; accumulation of debris and crumbs at bottom of containers storing pre-packed utensils and individually packaged syrups; floors and doors to coolers dirty and had food residue; accumulation of dust on cooling vents in walk in cooler. COS. Accumulation of mold on inside ice machine; Certified Food Manager certificate not posted. Correct by 08/28.

(A/97) Walgreens #13010, 2205 S.E. 34th Ave. Ice stored on floor in walk-in freezer. COS. Certified Food Manager certificate expired. Correct by 06/10.

(A/90) Walk Ons Sports Bistreaux, 3506 S. Soncy Road. Cut oranges and limes past date in bar area; dirty knife stored on magnetic wall attachment; employee food on prep table. COS. Consumer advisory needed on food dishes on menu that may be consumed raw or undercooked. Correct by 06/10. Shield missing on light bulb. Correct by 08/27.

(A/97) Ware Living Center, 1510 S. Van Buren St. Build-up from previous use on juice machine. COS.

(A/99) Zombiez Bar & Grill, 711 S.W. 10th Ave. Grease build-up on vent hoods. Correct by 12/02.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Food Establishment Inspection Report for June 9, 2024