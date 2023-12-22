Restaurant inspections: Previously closed Coachella, Palm Springs spots reopen

Coachella Valley restaurants scored "A" grades on their Riverside County environmental health inspections this week, and two previously closed spots reopened, according to reports conducted Dec. 15 through 21.

Eastern Buffet in Coachella and Kaiser Grille in Palm Springs were shut down last week due to major violations that were observed during their respective inspections, but both locations scored "A" grades and were reopened following reinspections.

Major violations pose an imminent risk to public health and warrant the immediate closure of a food facility or immediate correction, while minor violations do not pose a public health risk, but do warrant correction.

Grade A restaurants

An "A" grade, or a score of 90 to 100 points, means a restaurant passed an inspection and met minimum health standards.

Cathedral City

Swiss Donuts, 31-755 Date Palm Drive, Suite K

Taco Bell, 31-300 Bob Hope Drive

Winchell's Donuts, 34-091 Date Palm Drive, Suite A

Coachella

Club Vida Saludable, 50-057 Cesar Chavez St. (Closed briefly due to lack of hot water, but then reopened following reinspection)

Mr. Clamato, 51-557 Cesar Chavez St. (Scored "B" on first inspection this week, then received "A" on reinspection)

Eastern Buffet, 49-211 Grapefruit Blvd., Suite 7 (Reopened following reinspection)

Desert Hot Springs

Carl's Jr., 13-010 Palm Drive

Palm Desert

The Cactus Club in Palm Desert, 77-200 California Drive

Goody's Cafe, 75-046 Gerald Ford Drive

Palm Springs

Kaiser Grill Palm Springs, 205 S. Palm Canyon Drive (reopened following reinspection)

Fuzion Five, 285 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite D1

Rancho Mirage

Aloes Pool Bar at The Westin Mission Hills Resort Villas, 71-777 Dinah Shore Drive

The Outlook at Del Webb Rancho Mirage, 100 Vineyard

Note: No restaurant inspections were reported for the week of Dec. 15 through 21 in Indian Wells, Indio and La Quinta.

This weekly report was compiled using restaurant grading reports from the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health, accessible at restaurantgrading.rivcoeh.org/Default.aspx

