Restaurant inspections: Lulu California Bistro, Ramen Musashi and more score 'A' grades
For the third week in a row, Coachella Valley restaurants passed Riverside County environmental health inspections and earned "A" grades, according to reports conducted Nov. 24 through 30.
Among those that scored well this week were Encore Coffee Bar in Indio, Ramen Musashi in Palm Desert and Low Desert and Lulu California Bistro in Palm Springs.
Major violations pose an imminent risk to public health and warrant the immediate closure of a food facility or immediate correction, while minor violations do not pose a public health risk, but do warrant correction.
Grade A restaurants
An "A" grade, or a score of 90 to 100 points, means a restaurant passed an inspection and met minimum health standards.
Cathedral City
Cimarron Golf Resort, 67-603 30th Ave.
Homewood Suites by Hilton Cathedral City Palm Springs, 67-711 30th Ave.
Indio
Encore Coffee Bar, 82-707 Miles Ave.
Panda Express, 42-550 Jackson St., Suite C
La Quinta
Jamba Juice, 79-070 Highway 111, Suite 102
Palm Desert
McCallum Theatre, 73-000 Fred Waring Drive
Ramen Musashi, 44-491 Town Center Way, Suite G
Palm Springs
Del Taco, 6620 Indian Canyon Drive
El Taco Asado, 440 El Cielo Road, Suite 20
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 5200 E. Ramon Road, Suite F2
Low Desert, 1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 405
Hilton Palm Springs, 400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way
Carousel Bakery & Cafe, 440 S. El Cielo Road, Suite 14
Freddie's Kitchen at the Cole, 2323 N. Palm Canyon Drive
Lulu California Bistro, 200 S. Palm Canyon Drive
O'Donnell Golf Club, 301 N. Belardo Road
Note: No restaurant inspections were reported for the week of Nov. 24 through 30 in Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells and Rancho Mirage.
This weekly report was compiled using restaurant grading reports from the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health, accessible at restaurantgrading.rivcoeh.org/Default.aspx
Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.
This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: All Palm Springs area restaurants inspected score 'A' grades this week