Restaurant inspections: Lulu California Bistro, Ramen Musashi and more score 'A' grades

For the third week in a row, Coachella Valley restaurants passed Riverside County environmental health inspections and earned "A" grades, according to reports conducted Nov. 24 through 30.

Among those that scored well this week were Encore Coffee Bar in Indio, Ramen Musashi in Palm Desert and Low Desert and Lulu California Bistro in Palm Springs.

Major violations pose an imminent risk to public health and warrant the immediate closure of a food facility or immediate correction, while minor violations do not pose a public health risk, but do warrant correction.

Grade A restaurants

An "A" grade, or a score of 90 to 100 points, means a restaurant passed an inspection and met minimum health standards.

Cathedral City

Cimarron Golf Resort, 67-603 30th Ave.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Cathedral City Palm Springs, 67-711 30th Ave.

Indio

Encore Coffee Bar, 82-707 Miles Ave.

Panda Express, 42-550 Jackson St., Suite C

La Quinta

Jamba Juice, 79-070 Highway 111, Suite 102

Palm Desert

McCallum Theatre, 73-000 Fred Waring Drive

Ramen Musashi, 44-491 Town Center Way, Suite G

Palm Springs

Del Taco, 6620 Indian Canyon Drive

El Taco Asado, 440 El Cielo Road, Suite 20

Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 5200 E. Ramon Road, Suite F2

Low Desert, 1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 405

Hilton Palm Springs, 400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way

Carousel Bakery & Cafe, 440 S. El Cielo Road, Suite 14

Freddie's Kitchen at the Cole, 2323 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Lulu California Bistro, 200 S. Palm Canyon Drive

O'Donnell Golf Club, 301 N. Belardo Road

Note: No restaurant inspections were reported for the week of Nov. 24 through 30 in Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells and Rancho Mirage.

This weekly report was compiled using restaurant grading reports from the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health, accessible at restaurantgrading.rivcoeh.org/Default.aspx

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: All Palm Springs area restaurants inspected score 'A' grades this week