Resilient kitten regains vision after head trauma

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — A kitten who had lost her vision due to head trauma struggled to navigate her surroundings until one day her fosters noticed a change. She had regained her sight and her ability to create mischief.

According to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), little Kealoha had been hit by a car and suffered head trauma. She was brought into HSPPR by Animal Law Enforcement, and during her intake exam, the team noticed that she was looking off into the distance, couldn’t follow objects, and was struggling to navigate in her kennel, leading them to realize that she had lost her sight.





Kealoha grew more alert each day that she was in the hospital, but she still struggled to get around. Staff at HSPPR decided that her best chance to acclimate was to be in foster care. Luckily, the Veterinary Wellness Manager at HSPPR, Savannah, had experience with caring for specially-abled cats, and she offered to bring Kealoha into her home to help her adjust.

Savannah gave Kealoha space to unwind for the first few days and observed how she handled everyday tasks. Soon, she noticed that it seemed like Kealoha could see shadows as she was tracking Savannah’s dog, but she still struggled to get around.

Then one night she surprised everyone when she started jumping on the bed, couch, and kitchen cabinets. She zoomed around the bathroom and fell into the toilet. And the clincher was when she spotted a cob of corn and stole it off a dinner plate. Her antics left no doubt that her eyesight was back.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Kealoha went through so many changes within two weeks, having been through the trauma of the accident, losing her sight, and then getting it back again. But the next life-changing event is the best of all. She has someone lined up and ready to adopt her.

HSPPR stresses the importance of fostering the lives of vulnerable animals in need of a home and credits the veterinary team and Savannah for giving little Kealoha a second chance and a better life.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.