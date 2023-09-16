Residents of One Jersey City Neighborhood Can Now Rent Teslas Through a Car-Sharing Program

Need another reason to make the move across the river? Jersey City’s Newport neighborhood just got an exciting new addition—a fleet of Teslas that residents of the master-planned enclave can rent for a quick trip to Ikea or a day trip to the Catskills.

As New York City’s real estate market soars ever higher, the so-called sixth borough has been luring Manhattanites searching for bigger apartments at lower prices. Newport’s luxury high-rises, including the award-winning Ellipse and The Beach, already have a slew of swanky perks like rooftop pools, fitness centers, and co-working lounges. But now, they’ll have the bonus of exclusive access to two Teslas parked on-site.

Envoy, an electric car-sharing platform, has partnered with the waterfront community to give residents access to its collection of Tesla Model 3s. The idea, according to the Newport developer, the LeFrank Organization, is meant to attract those who don’t own or lease a vehicle and to also serve as a zero-emission mobility alternative to mass transit that can be used on demand. Residents can reserve the EVs via Envoy’s app at a discounted hourly or daily rate.

Newport’s luxury apartment buildings, including The Beach, will now provide residents with access to Teslas that they can rent.

“We all have to do what we can to protect our environment. This is why we at Newport are excited about this partnership,” said Jeremy Farrell, managing director of development and community relations for LeFrak, in a press statement. “Through this partnership with Envoy, a market leader for sustainable vehicle sharing, Newport is yet again demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and the community.”

Over the last few years, car-sharing programs have increased in popularity and become a competitive perk for high-end properties. Currently, Envoy has vehicles in over 100 apartment complexes, office buildings, and hotels across the country, with plans to expand to major cities including Austin, Portland, Denver, Boston, Chicago, and New York.

”We are excited for Envoy’s entry into New Jersey and to collaborate with Newport to bring Mobility as an Amenity™ service to this incredible waterfront community and allow residents and tenants to take advantage of more sustainable means of transportation, easily and conveniently,” added Aric Ohana, CEO of Envoy.



