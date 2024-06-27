Residents are invited to Discover Minburn during annual July 4 celebration

Community members may learn some new facts about Minburn when the annual Fourth of July celebration returns.

“This year our theme is Discover Minburn and I think we’re really going to spotlight Minburn in different ways, such as the Amazing Race, the scavenger hunt and all of the traditions we’ve had throughout the years that we’re continuing,” said organizer Megan Cline. “Just to have people look at Minburn through a different lens and look at all of the details that make Minburn special.”

The Fourth of July festivities will kick off a day early with free skating and live music.

A free-will donation meal will be served by the Friends of the Minburn Public Library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 in Meek Park. The skate shack will be open and kids will be able to skate for free at the outdoor rink in the park. Kick will perform from 7-9 p.m.

“That’s a tradition we started a couple years ago and it’s really nice, it gets everyone in the swing of celebrating,” Cline said of the Meet Me in Minburn concert series.

The festivities continue on Thursday, July 4 with rolls at the food shelter in Meek Park, followed by the parade at 9 a.m. The parade line-up will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Heartland Co-op. Cline said no registration is needed and everyone is welcome to participate.

Family games will be played in Rogers Park after the parade, along with a bags tournament at Mudders.

American Legion Osborne Post 99 will host an all-wheels show on Baker Street, with check-in at 10 a.m. Area residents are invited to bring their classic cars, motorcycles and trucks and there is no fee to participate.

The American Legion Auxiliary will serve a noon meal at the Meek Park Food Shelter. Food trucks will also be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Meek Park.

Bingo will be played at 1:30 p.m. at the food stand and Zoo Crew will have ride-along animals available starting at 2 p.m. at the skating rink.

Kids race during Minburn's family games on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Rogers Park.

New this year is an Amazing Race competition at 2 p.m. The race will feature stations around town for teams to complete a task.

“Show up at the skate shack with your team ready to have some fun. Make sure there is at least one 18+ adult with your group,” Cline said.

Kids and adults can also go on a scavenger hunt to learn facts about Minburn. Scavenger hunt sheets can be picked up and returned at the skate shack.

A puppet show will be held at 3 p.m. on the stage in Meek Park, followed by open skating and a balloon artist.

The evening meal will start at 5 p.m. at the Meek Park Food Shelter, followed by the raffle drawing. Raffle tickets are $1 or 6 for $5, with all proceeds going to Minburn’s Fourth of July celebration. Tickets are available at the Minburn Public Library, Mudders Bar, Heartland Co-op and Minburn City Hall.

The Minburn American Legion Pie Auction will be held at 7 p.m. Pies can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 4 to the legion hall to be included in the evening auction. Proceeds will go to the Minburn American Legion and Cline said the legion then donates money for the fireworks show.

The pie contest is open for adults and kids and cash prizes will be awarded in each category. Each pie baker 17 and under will receive a $10 prize.

“We encourage everybody to participate and have fun with it,” Cline said of the pie contest and auction.

The Fourth of July festivities will wrap up with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Candy is thrown from one of the floats during the Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minburn.

Cline encourages local and area residents to come check out all of the activities on July 3-4.

“There’s something for everybody and there’s something to eat all day long,” she said.

For more information, visit minburn.org or the Minburn Iowa- Annual 4th of July Celebration Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Residents are invited to Discover Minburn during annual July 4 celebration