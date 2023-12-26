A Researcher from 'The Crown' Reveals Why 'Spare' Wasn't Used as Source Material



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



The Crown just aired its sixth and final season on Netflix, and the second drop featured Prince William and Prince Harry all grown up in early aughts. And while you might think the show would have used Prince Harry's best-selling memoir, Spare, as source material for these formative royal years, apparently it didn't make the cut.

Shop Now Spare (Random House Large Print) amazon.com $21.49

Why, pray tell? Head researcher Annie Sulzberger—who ran a team of five on the show—tells The Telegraph that Spare was published too late to be included in the research process (note: the memoir dropped in January 2023).

“There were nice details in there that I think were useful and, had we got it a year earlier, maybe it would have made more of a difference,” Sulzberger explained, adding that the team were "very careful" about interpreting a personal memoir as fact.

"It was very interesting to read and to be able to get his insider understanding of his experiences within the family at a time," she continued. "But it didn’t affect us enormously in the end."

That said, Prince Harry actor Luther Ford told Cosmopolitan that he listened to the Spare audiobook, explaining "I listened to Spare because he reads the audiobook, so that was really useful from a voice perspective, even though obviously his voice has changed. It was very useful. But also, there was no point for any of us, really, to pay attention to anything that went beyond the show timeline because it's not within the world you're playing. You kind of want to keep things out rather than open the doors to everything."

More from his interview below!

You Might Also Like